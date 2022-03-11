Poem of the Day: ‘What the Thrush Said’

Keats was fascinated by the possibility of knowledge attained not through philosophical reasoning, but through the extrarational apprehension of beauty in art or nature.

The youngest and shortest-lived of the English Romantic poets, John Keats (1795-1821) began training as a doctor but abandoned his studies to pursue poetry as a singular calling. The phrase negative capability originates with Keats, who was fascinated by the possibility of knowledge attained not through philosophical reasoning, but through the extrarational apprehension of beauty in art or nature. It is this sense of sublime understanding, beyond the bounds of reason, which the thrush of the unrhymed sonnet here articulates for the human listener.

What the Thrush Said

by John Keats

O Thou whose face hath felt the Winter’s wind,

Whose eye has seen the snow-clouds hung in mist,

And the black elm tops ’mong the freezing stars,

To thee the spring will be a harvest-time.

O thou, whose only book has been the light

Of supreme darkness which thou feddest on

Night after night when Phœbus was away,

To thee the Spring shall be a triple morn.

O fret not after knowledge—I have none,

And yet my song comes native with the warmth.

O fret not after knowledge—I have none,

And yet the Evening listens. He who saddens

At thought of idleness cannot be idle,

And he’s awake who thinks himself asleep.

———————————————

