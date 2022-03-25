Poem of the Day: ‘When I Was One-and-Twenty’

For any reader or writer of poetry with a formalist bent, A.E. Housman (1859–1936) is the gold standard of modern verse. Like Philip Larkin, Housman (whose birthday is March 26) can be grim, sardonic, facile, and merciless. But he also makes formal verse look easy — and as every writer knows, simple is hard. Maybe the hardest of all things to do. In “When I Was One-and-Twenty,” Housman uses doubled quatrains in trimeter (a rarish beat, sometimes called “half meter,” that relies on the ear hearing the ghost of 4/3 ballad meter) to joke of the wisdom that descends between ages twenty-one and twenty-two.

When I Was One-and-Twenty

by A.E. Housman



When I was one-and-twenty

I heard a wise man say,

“Give crowns and pounds and guineas

But not your heart away;

Give pearls away and rubies

But keep your fancy free.”

But I was one-and-twenty,

No use to talk to me.



When I was one-and-twenty

I heard him say again,

“The heart out of the bosom

Was never given in vain;

’Tis paid with sighs a plenty

And sold for endless rue.”

And I am two-and-twenty,

And oh, ’tis true, ’tis true.

