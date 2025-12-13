The New York Sun

Join
National

Police Pursue Suspect in Mass Shooting at Brown University

Two are confirmed dead and eight critical. The university community has been instructed to shelter in place

The New York Sun
Police vehicles and first responders gather in response to a shooting, in Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13, 2025.
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES

Providence police were searching late Saturday for a gunman who left several people wounded on Brown University’s Rhode Island campus. The mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, said two people were dead and eight were in critical but stable condition.

In an early evening statement, the university said, “We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of multiple shooting victims but we are not able to share their condition. They have been transported to local hospitals.”

The statement said the university had “informed our community to shelter in place, by locking doors, silencing phones and staying hidden until further notice,” adding that “it does remains an active crime scene and law enforcement continues to search for the suspect.”

The deputy chief of the Providence police, Timothy O’Hara, said “all have as a suspect is a male dressed in black.”

President Trump commented on the incident on his social media accounts, but before local authorities reversed an earlier erroneous report that the shooter had been arrested.

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island,” the president wrote. “The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!”

DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use