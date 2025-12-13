Police Pursue Suspect in Mass Shooting at Brown University

Two are confirmed dead and eight critical. The university community has been instructed to shelter in place

Providence police were searching late Saturday for a gunman who left several people wounded on Brown University’s Rhode Island campus. The mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, said two people were dead and eight were in critical but stable condition.

In an early evening statement, the university said, “We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of multiple shooting victims but we are not able to share their condition. They have been transported to local hospitals.”

The statement said the university had “informed our community to shelter in place, by locking doors, silencing phones and staying hidden until further notice,” adding that “it does remains an active crime scene and law enforcement continues to search for the suspect.”

The deputy chief of the Providence police, Timothy O’Hara, said “all have as a suspect is a male dressed in black.”

President Trump commented on the incident on his social media accounts, but before local authorities reversed an earlier erroneous report that the shooter had been arrested.

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island,” the president wrote. “The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!”