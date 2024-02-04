Police Say Illegal Immigrants Who Assaulted New York Cops Fleeing to California

‘Violence — of any kind, and no less against our officers — is unacceptable and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,’ a representative of Mayor Adams tells the Sun.

Outrage is growing as four migrants who were released without bail after allegedly assaulting New York police officers are believed to be on the run and on a bus en route to California, a sanctuary state where some fear they could be entitled to protections and benefits.

Cops said the four men may be on the bus after giving fake names to a church-affiliated group that provides rides to migrants, the New York Post reported.

A grand jury is set to begin hearing the case on Tuesday as Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, promises to “bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice.”

“It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts,” Mr. Bragg said in a statement on Saturday. “We are simultaneously preparing to present charges to the Grand Jury on Tuesday and will update the public as soon as legally permissible.”

Video footage captured by a surveillance camera in Times Square on January 27 shows five migrants and two New York Police Department officers, with one kicking an officer, and then the group of illegal immigrants swarms and repeatedly assaults the officers.

“This is exactly what happens when our justice system fails at every level,” the Police Benevolent Association’s president, Patrick Hendry, tells the Sun. “Individuals who assault New York City police officers have zero respect for the law. It should have been obvious they wouldn’t stick around to face justice. They need to be brought back and kept behind bars this time.”

“The men and women of the NYPD put their lives on the line every single day, working tirelessly to keep us and our streets safe,” a representative of the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, tells the Sun. “Violence — of any kind, and no less against our officers— is unacceptable and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Migrants staying in the shelter system are “expected to adhere to a code of conduct,” the representative adds. “Those found to be violating the code of conduct — which includes acting violently on the premises — will be asked to leave our care for the safety of others.”

The incident has led to calls for deportation of the migrants involved, including from New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul.

“Get them all and send them back,” Ms. Hochul told reporters on Thursday. “You don’t touch our police officers.” The day prior, she said if individuals are here illegally and commit crimes against the police, then deportation should “be looked at” and is “worth checking into.”

Police arrested and identified the suspects, all between the ages of 19 and 24, as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, Kelvin Servat Arocha, Wilson Juarez, Yorman Reveron, and Jhoan Boada, CNN reported, with each facing second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration charges. Mr. Reveron has cases for assault and robbery already pending prior to last weekend’s incident.

Police also arrested Yohenry Brito on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and he is the only suspect being held with bail. One suspect was not arrested but later released and not charged as the district attorney’s office said there was not enough evidence. The DA’s office did not respond to requests for comment from the Sun.

After all but one of the suspects was released without bail, video footage depicts one flipping off reporters, another smiling and laughing, and another cursing — sparking further anger at the apparent lack of remorse.

“You saw the video, reprehensible. Cowards. You have eight people attacking a lieutenant and a cop,” NYPD’s Chief of Patrol, John Chell said in a statement. “The four that were arrested should be sitting at Rikers right now on bail, should be indicted this week and taken off our streets.”

“You want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There’s no consequences, and we must change this, end of story,” he added.

In early January, Mr. Hendry, warned that “criminals who assault police officers are seeing no jail time.”

“New York City police officers are getting viciously attacked and injured because of the message on the streets,” he said in a statement. “The message is that the system favors criminals over cops.”

The Sun contacted multiple NYPD representatives, none of which were immediately responsive to requests for comment.