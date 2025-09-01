Polish CEO Issues Public Apology After U.S. Open Tennis Hat Controversy Goes Viral

‘The cap has been given back to the boy, and I apologize to the family. I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm caused,’ says the man who swiped a hat player Kamil Majchrzack intended to give to a young fan.

A Polish business executive has publicly apologized after video footage of him taking a tennis player’s hat intended for a child during the U.S. Open sparked widespread online outrage.

Piotr Szczerek, CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, was captured on camera intercepting a hat that Polish player Kamil Majchrzak was handing to a young fan following his dramatic second-round victory. The incident quickly went viral, generating intense backlash against both Mr. Szczerek and his company, once again demonstrating how executive behavior can rapidly impact corporate reputation in the digital era.

In a Facebook statement originally written in Polish, Mr. Szczerek on Monday offered an unequivocal apology and explained his actions.

“I made a serious mistake,” Mr. Szczerek said in the statement. “In the emotions, in the crowd’s joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction—for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs. This false assumption made me reach out instinctively.”

Mr. Szczerek acknowledged that regardless of his intentions, his actions appeared deliberate.

“Today I know that what I did looked like deliberately taking a keepsake from a child. That was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and let the fans down. The cap has been given back to the boy, and I apologize to the family. I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm caused,” he said.

The controversy had immediate consequences for Drogbruk, with the company becoming the target of negative online reviews. The paving contractor’s Google rating plummeted to just 1.4 stars, with most one-star reviews referencing the hat incident.

Review platform Trustpilot temporarily suspended new reviews for the company “due to media attention.” Among the nearly 1,200 reviews, one read: “FIRE THE CEO! I strongly advise against supporting Drogbruk. The CEO was caught on live video snatching a prized, signed hat from a child.”

Mr. Majchrzak, who made an appeal to find the boy after learning that his hat didn’t get to him, later met the young fan and another boy, and presented them with gifts, including an autographed hat. “Today after warm up, I had a nice meeting,” the tennis pro wrote on Instagram. “Do you recognise [the hat]?”

The hat incident joins a growing list of viral moments involving corporate executives that have impacted their companies’ reputations, highlighting the risks business leaders face in an era of constant social media scrutiny.

In a July clip, the CEO of software development business Astronomer, Andy Byron, was caught canoodling with the firm’s human resources officer, Kristin Cabot. The video went viral and both soon resigned from their positions.

In his Facebook post on Monday, Mr. Szczerek clarified that he was not responsible for earlier false statements circulating online attributed to him that made Mr. Szczerek seem as if he were proud of his actions.

“Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served. I understand that some people might not like it, but please, let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat. It’s just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it,” reads the fake statement posted on a newly created Instagram account with his name and picture. The phony account led to at least one media outlet falsely reporting the post.

“Neither I, nor my wife, nor my sons have commented on this situation in social media or on any portal. We have not used any legal services in this matter. All alleged statements appearing online are not ours,” he said.

The CEO, who blocked comments on his Facebook post to protect his family, reflected on the broader implications of the incident.

“For me this is a painful but necessary lesson in humility,” Mr. Szczerek said. “That is why I will be even more actively involved in initiatives supporting children and youth and in efforts against violence and hate. I believe that only through actions can I regain the lost trust. Once again, I apologize to everyone I let down.”

Mr. Szczerek noted that he and his wife have spent years supporting children and young athletes, but acknowledged that “a single moment of inattention can undo years of work and support.”