Politics, Peace Talks and Sponsorship Scares Put Israel Soccer in Crossfire

A potential vote to suspend Israel from European football has reportedly been put on hold while President Trump attempts to broker an end to the war in Gaza with a newly unveiled 20-point peace plan. But that news didn’t stop false reports of a major sport manufacturing company trying to sever ties with Israel’s National soccer team.

Rumors circulated early Tuesday that Reebok, a global sportswear giant, had reportedly instructed its Israeli supplier, MSG Group, to strip the company’s logo from Israel’s equipment and uniforms. The request reportedly came amid boycott threats from the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which accused the company of being “complicit in Israel’s grave crimes.”

Israeli media outlets even carried statements from the Israel Football Association condemning Reebok for “succumbing to boycott threats that were completely irrelevant.” The association vowed the Israeli flag and emblem would continue to be displayed on all national team uniforms and promised to seek a replacement sponsor. “We are convinced a braver and more honest sponsor will be found,” the association said, adding, “There are clear laws against boycotts, and we will examine all legal options available to us.”

Hours later Reebok denied it had asked for its logo to be removed from IFA jerseys and said it will continue to display the company’s logo as before. “We will continue to honor our brand’s and our local licensee’s commitment to IFA,” Reebok said. “We don’t do politics; we do sports.”

Reekbok, owned by Authentic Brands Group, signed a four-year agreement with IFA in February to be the official apparel and equipment supplier. The flare-up shows how sponsors are becoming vulnerable in the crossfire between sports and politics.

Campaigns to sanction Israel’s soccer team have escalated around the globe following a United Nations commission of inquiry accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge Israel denies, stating its military actions are aimed at eradicating Hamas and freeing hostages from the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Russia has been banned from European football since 2022 due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the mounting pressure, the executive committee of UEFA, the governing body of European football, was reportedly ready to vote on whether to suspend Israel from all its competitions, a move that could impact Israel’s ability to continue qualifying for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. But according to Sky Sports, any vote is on hold while peace talks are underway.

The UEFA executive committee, said to be in favor of suspension, now believes it’s not the right time to hold a vote and impose sanctions while peace talks are underway. Mr. Trump is a huge supporter of the World Cup and doesn’t want political interference from activists. Creating peace in Gaza would solve plenty of problems. The Trump Administration has reportedly given Hamas a deadline of three or four days to respond to its demands for peace.

For now, Israel is scheduled to continue World Cup qualifying with matches against Norway on Oct. 11 and Italy on Oct. 14 though the opposition may choose to boycott its games, something Norway is not inclined to do.

“I work on the issue from a principled standpoint,” Norwegian Football Association president Lise Klavenes said recently. “But we will not boycott on our own. A boycott would only result in Israel going to the World Cup instead of us. In general, we are now working for Israel to be sanctioned. We believe that they should be, and this is about upholding the rules. Personally, I believe that since Russia is out, Israel should be out.”

The UEFA appears content to see how Mr. Trump’s peace plan plays out. A peace agreement would take the heat off Israel’s soccer team, which has become a flashpoint for its country’s war against Hamas.

The #GameOverIsrael movement launched this week with a billboard in Times Square calling for FIFA, the governing body of the World Cup, and UEFA to suspend Israel. It also demands that national federations in Belgium, England, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland and Spain refuse to play against Israel’s national and club teams and exclude Israeli players.

Israel could continue to compete in the 2026 World Cup even if a UEFA ban is imposed. The suspension would govern competitions controlled by UEFA. The World Cup is run by FIFA. Israel currently is in third place in Group 1, behind Norway and Italy. The winners of the 12 Group stages advance to the World Cup, while runners up compete in a playoff to decide the final four qualifiers from Europe.

Until then fake sponsorship rumors, boycott campaigns and the looming threat of suspension keeps sports and politics in the same arena.