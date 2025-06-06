The New York Sun

Join
National

Popular Weightloss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy Linked to Dangerous Eye Condition

European health officials say studies show the risk is doubled for people on GLP-1 drugs.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
The popular weight loss drug, Ozempic. Mario Tama/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

European health officials are warning that the hugely popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy can cause a potentially dangerous eye condition as a side effect.

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee says a review of drugs containing semaglutide, otherwise known as GLP-1 drugs, showed a possible increased risk of developing non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, an eye condition that may cause vision loss. Type 2 diabetes drug Rybelsus is also included in the warning.

The safety committee calls the side effect “very rare,” with it affecting up to 1 in 10,000 people, but still recommends that the side effect be added to the product information for the Novo Nordisk-produced drugs.

The European Union’s health body warns patients if they experience a sudden loss of vision or rapidly worsening eyesight during treatment with semaglutide, they should immediately contact their doctor. If the condition is confirmed, treatment with semaglutide should be stopped.

Government health officials say results from several large studies suggest that exposure to semaglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes doubles the risk of developing the condition compared with people not taking the medicine. This corresponds to approximately one additional case per 10,000 people.

Data from clinical trials also point to a slightly higher risk of developing the condition in people taking semaglutide, compared with people taking placebo.

Semaglutide acts in the same way as GLP-1 – a natural hormone in the body – by increasing the amount of insulin that the pancreas releases in response to food. This helps with the control of blood glucose levels. Semaglutide also regulates appetite by increasing a person’s feelings of fullness, while reducing hunger and cravings.

Use of the drugs for weight loss has exploded in the United States with one in eight people taking a GLP-1 agonist at some point, and 6 percent currently taking the drug, according to a 2024 KFF report.

The new labeling recommendations will now be sent to another committee to adopt the agency’s opinion. The European Commission will then issue a final legally binding decision to be followed by the entire EU.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use