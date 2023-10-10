Porn Star Mia Khalifa Is Fired by Playboy and Denounced as ‘Disgusting and Reprehensible’ for Strongly Supporting Hamas 

“Disgusting and reprehensible” is what Playboy magazine is calling the adult entertainer Mia Khalifa’s adamant support for Hamas after she called a photo of the terrorists a “renaissance painting” and begged the so-called freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones horizontally so they could capture more footage of their violence.

“We expect Mia to understand her words have actions and consequences,” Playboy wrote in a statement today. The adult magazine is terminating its partnership with Ms. Khalifa and deleting her channel on its platform — a notable condemnation of the world’s most-searched adult film star.

Born in Lebanon to a Catholic family, Ms. Khalifa moved as a child to the U.S. with her family, and rose to become the most searched-for star on Pornhub before leaving the industry to pursue a career as a social media personality. During her brief pornography career, she gained notoriety in the Arab world for performing in an explicit sex scene while wearing a hijab, which led her to receive death threats from ISIS.

Fans are now outraged at Ms. Khalifa’s defense of the war, which she made in numerous posts to her more than 27 million followers on Instagram and 5 million followers on X. On Instagram yesterday, she quoted a Palestinian poet, Mahmoud Darwish, alongside a photo of a weeping woman hugging a tree with a military truck in the background.

“Visit Gaza I dare you. They won’t give u a day!” one user commented. Another noted how the adult actress would be treated by the terrorists she condones: “If you performed your services in Gaza I don’t think Hamas would defend you the way you defend them.”

Ms. Khalifa’s support does not end with Hamas. In another post on her Instagram story yesterday, she shared an emoji of the Lebanese flag alongside a photo of her television screen as it showed smoke rising from the Lebanon-Israel border, where violence by a Tehran-funded terrorist group, Hezbollah, is escalating.

Ms. Khalifa has looked to the Muslim activist Malcolm X for inspiration, sharing an Instagram video of him preaching that “anyone who is depriving you of freedom isn’t deserving of a peaceful approach.” In all caps letters, her caption exclaims with a Palestinian flag, “power to the people.”

In a critique of immorality, one furious follower slapped right back at Ms. Khalifa with another Malcolm X quote: “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”