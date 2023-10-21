The adult film actor, who goes by ‘Sergeant Miles’ in his films, was accused of shoving and attempting to punch a Capitol Police officer as his friend cheered him on.

A gay porn star and member of the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to charges related to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building, when he helped smash through the Senate door with a wooden plank, allowing the crowd of protestors to rush inside.

Steven Miles, 40, is described by the Justice Department as “a member of the Proud Boys and adult film actor.” Miles “and other members of the Proud Boys left the rally site long before the speeches [including one by President Trump] began, walked to the West Front of the Capitol, and played a leading role in the riot,” the DOJ statement continues.

Steven Miles and Matthew LeBrun on Jan. 6. DOJ

Along with his co-defendant, Matthew LeBrun, Miles, an Army veteran from the Tampa, Florida area whose nom de porn is “Sergeant Miles,” once at the Capitol “confronted U.S. Capitol Police officers, shoving and attempting to punch an officer as LeBrun cheered him on,” according to the DOJ. “In addition to attempting to assault the officer, Miles made additional physical contact with law enforcement officers, seeking to obstruct, impede, and interfere with their efforts to hold back the rioters.”

LeBrun and Miles, who was wearing a red “Make America Great” hat, eventually made their way inside the Capitol building by breaking through a window. “Miles used a wooden plank to help smash a window of the Senate Wing Door and then entered the Capitol through the broken window with LeBrun following behind him,” the DOJ says.

Steven Miles (R) and Matthew LeBrun on Jan. 6. DOJ.

“A cascade of other rioters then took advantage of the smashed window to enter the Capitol as well; the sheer number of rioters outside and inside the building overwhelmed law enforcement officers. After a three-minute walk through the Capitol Building, Miles and LeBrun exited through the Senate Carriage Door.”

Miles has pleaded guilty to the felony charge of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers,” which carries a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison. He will be sentenced in February of next year. A plea bargain often leads to a sentence far less than the maximum, although many January 6 defendants who played an active role in smashing their way into the Capitol have received sentences at or close to the maximum.

The Los Angeles Blade reports that Miles is a “gay for pay” performer who has worked for the New York-based adult film company Lucas Entertainment. He has stirred up controversy for years for his vigorous defense of President Trump and for criticizing Arnold Schwarnegger’s son, Patrick, for “being afraid of weapons” following the model and actor’s denunciation of permissive gun laws after the Parkland school shooting.

Miles is just the latest of hundreds of individuals who were at the Capitol building that day who have been charged with committing violent assaults against law enforcement officers or illegally entering the Capitol grounds. Since January 6, 2021, “more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony,” according to the DOJ. “The investigation remains ongoing.”