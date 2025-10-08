Portland Protesters Don Animal Costumes To Mock Trump Administration’s ‘War Zone’ Claims

The whimsical protest tactic emerges as Trump and Oregon leaders clash over federal troop deployment.

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, are mocking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem by appearing at anti-ICE demonstrations in inflatable animal costumes.

The whimsical protest tactic appears to be a direct rebuke of President Trump’s characterization of Portland as “war-ravaged” amid ongoing nightly demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some of the demonstrations have turned violent as federal officers have clashed with activists.

Mr. Trump has pushed to deploy hundreds of National Guard members to Portland to protect ICE personnel, though Oregon officials have resisted, calling the move unnecessary.

The phenomenon gained widespread attention after footage circulated on social media showing a protester in a bright green inflatable frog costume standing in front of armed federal officers. The self-described “anti-fascist frog” quickly became a viral symbol of resistance. “Portland frog scares Trump goons into submission,” one X user quipped.

Other inflatable costumes spotted at the protests include a unicorn, raccoon, brown bear, and Barney the Dinosaur.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California seized on the imagery to ridicule the administration, captioning a video of dancing inflatable animals: “WE FOUND THE PORTLAND WAR ZONE PETE!!”

The costumed protests continued Tuesday when Noem visited Portland to tour the city’s ICE facility. A video shared by conservative influencer Benny Johnson shows the Homeland Security secretary on the building’s rooftop overlooking what he described as an “army of Antifa.”

Only there were roughly a dozen protestors on the street below, including one wearing a chicken onesie. When a bystander asked if she had a message for the costumed protester, Ms. Noem responded: “Man in the chicken outfit? I just see him now. Goodness sakes. You can do better.”