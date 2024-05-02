‘Possessed’ Murder Suspect Ate Man’s Face, Eyeball, and Ear After Killing Him: Police

The alleged attacker told police he was homeless and had not slept for five days straight.

In a shocking incident on Las Vegas Boulevard, a crazed man killed another man, then ate his face, eye, and ear, police say.

Colin Czech, 29, has been arrested and charged with murder following a violent engagement that led to the death of Kenneth Brown, near Charleston Boulevard. The distressing events unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, just before 5 am, when Mr. Czech allegedly attacked Brown outside a 7-Eleven.

According to reports from CBS Austin, a witness employed at the convenience store informed police that the altercation began in the parking lot, where Mr. Czech purportedly punched Brown before tackling him and forcefully hitting his head against the concrete.

About 45 minutes later, police received calls from alarmed witnesses at a nearby bus stop, claiming an individual, later identified as Mr. Czech, was seen engaging in an act deemed disturbing and violent towards Brown.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered Mr. Czech in a manic state, with what was described as “biological matter” in his hair, mouth, and on his clothing, based on arrest documents obtained by the CBS affiliate KLAS.

“One of the males was unresponsive and bleeding from the head,” police said, according to KLAS. The victim was taken to the hospital having suffered a large cut to his face and missing an eye and an ear. “He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” the police added.

During the investigation, Mr. Czech said he was homeless and had not slept for five days straight, attributing his actions to being “possessed” and claiming self-defense, alleging that Brown had attacked him first.