Pregnant Women Popping Tylenol in Social Media Videos To Defy Trump Administration Claims of Autism Link

‘I’ll trust my doctors who have their degree,’ one woman says while holding up a large bottle of the pain reliever.

Pregnant women across America are pushing back against President Trump’s claims that linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism — by filming themselves taking the pain reliever and posting the videos on social media.

In one video making the rounds online, an unidentified woman is seen gleefully pulling a Tylenol pill out of its bottle and washing it down with a large water bottle while dancing in celebration of her defiant act.

“Here’s is me, a PREGNANT woman, taking TYLENOL because I believe in science and not someone who has no medical background,” reads a caption for the video.

In another video originally posted on TikTok, a woman made the declaration that she would be taking Tylenol while pregnant in defiance of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“About to take Tylenol for my headache while pregnant, because I don’t take my medical advice from a man who doesn’t have a degree in science, healthcare, or medicine, and who had a parasitic brain infection and was addicted to heroin for 14 years,” she said in the video, originally posted on the TikTok account “@natalie.kehl” while smugly holding up a large bottle of the pain reliever.

“Yeah, I’ll trust my doctors who have their degree.”

President Trump, flanked by HHS Secretary Kennedy, as well as the heads of the National Institute of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, during a press conference on Monday, made the declaration that his administration would begin telling medical professionals to warn pregnant women about the risks of taking acetaminophen.

“Taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it. It’s not good,” he claimed, adding that it is “very dangerous” for pregnant women. “You shouldn’t take it during the entire pregnancy,” the president claimed.

The members of the medical community have also spoken out against the claims made by the Trump administration, claiming that the data does not show a strong correlation.

“I’m not sure what the administration is doing, but it looks like they’re just going back and reviewing the evidence and they’re coming to a different conclusion than many scientists would,” Professor of epidemiology at Philadelphia’s Drexel University, Brian K. Lee, said to NBC News.

Other doctors took to social media to express their dismay.

“RFK Jr and Trump are wrong,” Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who also serves as a chairman with the New England Complex Systems Institute, said in an X post. “ The largest & best study in the world in 2.5 MILLION KIDS—found no increased autism risk with acetaminophen (aka paracetamol, Tylenol) use by the mother during pregnancy.”

“A crude unadjusted analysis found only a preliminary 5% risk, but once you adjust for family by matching using sibling controls (who didn’t get autism), the even tiny 5% risk vaporizes to 0%.”

Others speculated what the effect may be for pregnant women who take heed to the Trump Administration’s claims.

“The danger of announcing a *bogus* association between Tylenol & autism is that more women will take NSAIDs [ non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs] during pregnancy, which is *actually* associated with fetal harm,” intensivist Mick Mark said in a post on X.





