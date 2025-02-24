Presbyterian Church Leaders ‘Repent and Apologize’ After Ministry Shared Guidance for Illegal Immigrants To Avoid ICE

The effort to help migrants avoid deportation drew criticism from political conservatives and the Church’s own members.

The Presbyterian Church of America is apologizing after its ministry focused on outreach and disaster response posted resources to help illegal immigrants to avoid deportation.

Earlier this month, the Mission to North America, or MNA, came under fire after it posted a resource page titled “Refugee & Immigrant Ministry for Churches: Help Immigrants Facing 2025 Policy Changes.” Some of the recommendations included telling migrants not to carry documentation listing their country of origin lif they are in America illegally.

The since-deleted guidance from MNA also encouraged illegal migrants not to share information about their country of origin if an ICE official contacted them. The guidance advised migrants not to carry “false immigration documents.”

The decision to publish the guidance drew outrage from political conservatives, but many in the conservative denomination were also upset that it had been posted on a denominational website.

After the backlash, the MNA deleted the resource page and said its leaders “repent and apologize.” In a statement, the ministry’s coordinator, Irwyn Ince, said, “Recently, we posted links on our webpage to external organizations offering a wide range of recommendations and frequently asked questions on immigration.”

“MNA’s leadership erroneously allowed the posting of content that advised undocumented persons on ways to avoid being detained by authorities. We affirm that it is our Christian duty to obey the lawful commands of the civil magistrate and be subject to their authority,” he said. “To counsel otherwise is a sin. We confess that we fell short of our Biblical and Confessional standard. We repent and apologize. We also apologize for causing confusion and consternation in our church.”

The church is expected to address the issue at its 52nd General Assembly of the PCA in June.

Another controversial tip on the resource page told migrants how they can limit their chance of being deported.

“If you were granted parole or have been in the U.S. for less than two years and you fear returning to your home country, tell the officer you are afraid to go back,” the document said. “Collect strong evidence that you have been present in the U.S. for at least two years. It is important to select documents that do not mention your country of birth or your immigration status, as that information could be used against you.”

The resource page also told migrants they should not share any criminal history with ICE, and encouraged them to consult with lawyers about whether they should turn themselves in and seek

asylum.

A PCA pastor and member of the MNA, Zachary Groff, told the Christian Post that the “rank-and-file of the PCA is not at all pleased or supportive of what was published.”

“People are very, very alarmed and understandably upset,” he said.

The flare-up comes as churches have been facing a conflict over how to fulfill their mission of helping the vulnerable and migrants while also not encouraging individuals to break the law.

More than two dozen religious groups, mostly with left-wing doctrines, have sued the Trump administration over a rule that lets immigration officials conduct arrests at places of worship. Additionally, various religiously affiliated nonprofits have come under fire for their assistance to illegal immigrants.