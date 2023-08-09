President Biden Is in a Heap of Trouble, Latest Evidence Suggests

You can’t have Vice President Biden picking up the phone 20 times or more with all sorts of crooked oligarchs — and then tell the public you were just talking about the weather.

Once again, let me make the point that President Biden is in a heap of trouble. Not a new thought from me, but new evidence, virtually unequivocally, shows that his troubles are deepening.

The mainstream press only wants to talk about President Trump’s indictments, but you can’t have parallel grand juries in different geographical locations and then argue that the former president is not entitled to his First Amendment-protected free speech. That charge will never stick.

I’ll tell you what else you can’t have: You can’t have Mr. Biden picking up the phone 20 or 25 times as vice president with all sorts of crooked oligarchs on the other end of the line — and actually tell the public you were just talking about the weather. Ain’t gonna fly.

The House Oversight Committee chairman, James Comer, just released a new batch of bank records showing the Biden family business received more than $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while Papa Joe was veep.

I know Joe Biden has a relationship with the Weather Channel, and we’re going to get to that in a minute, but I don’t think anybody in the veep’s office was really all that interested in the weather in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. This is on top of Mr. Comer earlier unveiling of two tranches of Biden business records that came to at least $10 million from various schemes in Romania and China. The weather’s not that interesting in those places, either.

Nine Biden family members getting paid from foreign business influence peddling, $30 million for exactly what product? Which service? Influence peddling — the family business.

A jilted former BFF of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, spilled the beans about the 20-some odd phone calls. And plenty of context. And two dinners at Cafe Milano — not one dinner, but two dinners, full of foreign thugs meeting with Papa Joe.

Also, get ready for Eric Schwerin, another jilted BFF, who will soon testify before the House Oversight Committee about his 35 or 40 visits to the White House, to the veep’s house, to all their houses.

Mr. Biden’s “I didn’t know anything about Hunter’s business” defense has been smashed. Now, with the bank records and the testimony of Biden insiders, there is no doubt that pay-for-play foreign influence peddling is a reality.

These are allegations, but now really turning into hard evidence. Let’s not kid ourselves. Provable crimes? We’ll see. Ethical violations? Absolutely. Bribery schemes? We’re still waiting on that Burisma story and the 20 audio tapes.

Just as an aside, Mr. Biden actually did an interview with the Weather Channel, but he didn’t talk about the weather in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania.

I mean, I thought he might unburden himself and explain to people his rabid interest in Chinese and Eastern European meteorology. Maybe it’s some hidden hobby he’s had all these years? Nope.

His real message was more ultra-liberal pap about his war against fossil fuels. He says he wants to stop all drilling on the coasts and the Gulf of Mexico, but the courts got in the way. Actually, he just wants to stop all drilling. Period. In fact, Bidenomics is really just a ploy to destroy American energy.

If you think about it, Russia, China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, which all contributed to the Biden family coffers, are all producers of fossil fuels: coal, oil, and gas. Why not let them do it? That would help bury American national security altogether, wouldn’t it? All for $30 million. It’s a pathetic story.

You’re in a heap of trouble, Joe Biden.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.