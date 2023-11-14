President Biden’s Third Veterans Day Breaks My Heart

If I didn’t know better, I’d say there’s no common sense left in America. There is craziness, not normalcy. There’s insanity replacing reasonableness.

I want to go back to New York City last Friday night, on the eve of Veteran’s Day weekend that honors all those who served in the U.S. military to defend the cause of American freedom. Now, to remind you, an awful scene occurred in this once great city that night.

First, there was a huge protest. The Palestinian supporters ripped down American flags in New York City and replaced them with Palestinian flags. This is awful. This is an insult to our country and to the veterans who served it and, frankly, an insult to every American.

Most unfortunately, NYPD cops could be seen standing around, doing nothing. Now, in the end, to give them credit, they hauled off the guy who did it, but what about all the other protesters?

Now, please, don’t get me wrong. I am a huge supporter of the cops, but I don’t understand why they’re mostly just standing around doing nothing. There were no proper parade permits. The protesters could have all been arrested, and should have been arrested.

But, then again, tearing down the American flag on the eve of Veterans Day — this is part of the insanity that seems to have taken over at least some of our cities, some of our fancy elite colleges. Last Friday night, it hit the streets of New York.

Why did Mayor Adams allow this to happen? He didn’t do anything. He’s a cop, or at least a former cop.

Let me read a banner — on TikTok, no less, the Chinese social media app. The banner reads: Hamas supporters in New York City have surrounded Grand Central Station and are attempting to breach the outer doors to reach police officers sheltering inside. “Police officers sheltering inside”: I don’t get it. The police are supposed to keep law and order outside.

Again, I want to say: I love the cops. Almost every time I see a police officer on the street or out in front of our Fox building here, I go up to them and thank them for their service. So it breaks my heart that on Veterans Day weekend — or any other time for that matter — they couldn’t keep order with crazy people tearing down American flags or closing Grand Central. Where were the arrests?

Well, I will say this in defense of the police: They probably know that from the mayor on down, they’re not going to get any support for making these arrests. In fact, let me suggest that the blue line knows that from President Biden all the way on down, they’re not going to get any support.

Alright, folks, remember, Hamas murdered 1,400 people on October 7 in cold blood. That included more than 30 Americans. We hope nine Americans are still being held hostage in Gaza by these cutthroat terrorists. They attacked our country. They are attacking American Jews. They are attacking Israeli Jews and Jews from other nations as well.

Now, back to New York City and cities around the country — this is the worst period of antisemitism since the era of the Nazi Holocaust. Listen to this: Mr. Biden sets up an interagency group inside the White House. To do what? To investigate Islamophobia.

Huh? Really? Where’s the national commission of honorable and wise men and women to investigate antisemitism? What happened to that, Mr. Biden? Where is your response? When do we say, “Enough”? When do we say this is America? When do we restore law and order? When do we restore common sense?

Where are the adults in the room? Where are the civic leaders? Where are the college presidents? Where are the ministers of all faiths? Where are the elected officials? Who is going to restore the moral difference between right and wrong? Between democracy and tyranny? Between murder and safety?

Somebody has to do it soon, because we are running out of time. The insanity is growing and the common sense is shrinking — and that is a very bad place for a great country like America to be.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.