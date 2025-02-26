President Posts ‘Trump Gaza’ Video, an AI Fever Dream Featuring Elon Musk and Netanyahu, That’s Dividing Social Media

‘Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future. Brand new light’ plays during the video, with images of Trump and Netanyahu sunbathing while enjoying a drink.

President Trump is continuing his campaign to transform Gaza into “the riviera of the Middle East,” posting an AI video that shows the war-torn region transformed into a surrealist metropolis by the sea.

The quick 30-second video, which Mr. Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday evening, shows a series of images set to music in which the AI-generated rapper touts that “Trump Gaza is finally here.”

The clip starts by showing scenes of war with “GAZA 2025” flashing across the screen as two soldiers are shown picking up a young child off the ground on a street strewed with rubble and bombed-out buildings before the words “WHAT’S NEXT?” zoom into focus. A dance music beat then picks up before showing Gazans walking out of a tunnel into a newly built seaside resort with holiday revelers enjoying some fun in the sun before a quick montage showing life in a new GAZA, as a rapper spits out lyrics about Mr. Trump being the region’s savior.

“Donald is coming to set you free. Bringing the light for all to see,” The computer-generated performer raps. “No more tunnels. No more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here.”

It was not immediately clear who produced the video, but its surreal reimaging of Gaza as a luxurious resort destination immediately drew comments on Mr. Trump’s post.

“Bearded belly dancers; you dancing with someone other than your wife; this was weird for me and I love you Trump,” wrote one commentor. “This should be deleted; not good.”

Another commenter criticized the poor timing of his post.

“Whoever on your communication’s team approved this to be released tonight, should be strongly re-evaluated for their skills in strategy/approach,” the user wrote in their comment. “I am a true fan of DJT, but I find this very insensitive to be released on a very sad day like today; the funeral for the beautiful Bibas family (mom and two children) who were killed in Gaza.”

The video becomes more bizarre as it continues, showing images of Elon Musk enjoying some hummus while sitting on the beach, bearded ladies belly dancing, and a young Gazan boy holding a massive golden balloon in the likeness of Mr. Trump’s face.

Also seen are images of Mr. Trump dancing with a scantily clad woman in a nightclub and Mr. Musk again, this time throwing a pile of cash into the air while dancing along a coastline — all while the rapper continues spouting propaganda-like lyrics.

“Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future. Brand new light” can be heard during the video, with images of Mr. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu sunbathing together while enjoying a drink. “Feast and dance. The deal is done. Trump Gaza number one.”