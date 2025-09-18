Trump Gloats Over Suspension of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ as Celebs React to Chilling of Free Speech

‘Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,’ he said on Truth Social.

In the wake of the indefinite suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” President Trump immediately gloated over the move by ABC, calling it “Great News for America.”



The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”



The abrupt decision by executives comes after Nexstar Media Group pulled the show from its 200 affiliates across the country, a move that Federal Communications Chairman Brendan Carr praised.

“Nexstar, as you noted, stood up and said, ‘Look, we have the license, and we don’t want to run this anymore. We don’t think it serves the interests of our community.’ Sinclair did the same thing,” He said during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. “So, there’s more work to go, but I’m very glad to see that America’s broadcasters are standing up to serve the interest of their community.”

Just hours before the announcement, Mr. Carr issued warnings to ABC regarding Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the assassination suspect involved in Charlie Kirk’s murder, suggesting his agency could move to revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a way to force Disney to punish the late-night host.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Mr. Carr said Wednesday. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

The move has garnered outrage in Hollywood and beyond with unions and progressive groups pushing back. SAG-AFTRA condemned the suspension calling it a violation of free speech.

“Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed,” reads the statement from the entertainment industry union. “The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.”

Wanda Sykes, who was scheduled to be a guest on last night’s show, was getting ready to head to Pantages Theater, when she posted a video on Instagram to weigh in on the suspension, blaming it on “complaints by the Trump Administration.”

“Let’s see, he didn’t end the Ukraine War or solve Gaza within his first week,” she said. “But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”

Actress Jean Smart, who recently won an Emmy for her role on the HBOMax comedy Hacks, also took to Instagram to express her dismay over the decision.

“I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda,” she wrote. “Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the move was part of a “coordinated” attack against free speech.

“Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time,” he said in a post on X.

Mr. Kimmel, who has hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, has frequently been targeted by Mr. Trump, especially after it was announced that another late-night host, Stephen Colbert, was booted from his longtime perch at “The Late Show.”

Following that show’s cancellation, the president took to Truth Social, saying “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, [Jimmy] Fallon will be gone.”

“These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television,” Mr. Trump wrote. “It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

