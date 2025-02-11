The New York Sun

President Trump Is Making Showers Great Again — Bid Biden’s Puny Drizzle Farewell

Trump is reversing Biden’s orders limiting water flow in showerheads — and going back to common-sense policies on dishwashers, washing machines, and light bulbs, too.

Peter Dazely/Getty Images
Let the water flow: President Trump is making showers great again. Peter Dazely/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
President Trump is making showers great again.

I can’t thank Mr. Trump enough. He’s going to make showers great again.

For the first time in four years, I can take a real shower, with the water pounding down on me. Not a puny Biden drizzle. 

It will be a wonderful feeling. I’ve missed it. And I believe millions of other people feel the same way.

Why do I say this?

Because this morning, at 6:57 A.M., Mr. Trump instructed the Environmental Protection Agency’s administrator, Lee Zeldin, to go back to Mr. Trump’s old environmental orders that were terminated by President Biden — on water standards and flow.

In other words, folks, you can let the water rip. Finally. After four years of missing it.

And not just a decent shower — but in the sink, too. You can really wash your face, get a better shave. Wash your hands as often as you want, with real, strong, live waterflow.

Not like some third-world countries I know. Or even Europe, where nobody washes.

And toilets can flush the way they’re supposed to, with just a flick of the handle, everything is solved.

And your dishwasher will actually clean the dishes, because it will have a strong water flow and get the job done.

And ditto for your clothes, where Trump washing machines will get all those stains out that you could never do with Biden’s puny water trickle.

And, you can read again. Because Mr. Trump is going back to common-sense standards on incandescent lightbulbs — instead of Mr. Biden’s phony fluorescent hospital-type lighting that ruined your eyes and gave you a headache every night while you tried to read yourself to sleep.

Now I look forward to a return to reading great books like “The Art of the Deal,” “Think Like a Billionaire,” “Time to Get Tough,” and “Why We Want You to be Rich.” So inspiring.

And, for me, that includes James Lee Burke and Detective Robicheaux. And John Sandford and his Detective Davenport.

What a wonderful prospect each evening.

Take a good shower, read a good book, sleep soundly, and wake up fresh the next morning — to a golden era of peace through strength.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

