President Trump Is Riding High

Here was President Trump earlier today to the New York Post, quote: “The numbers are through the roof, the stock market is up, billions are pouring in from tariffs, and my poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been… Other than that, what can I tell you, right?”

Indeed, Mr. Trump is riding high.

Let’s start with the economy, where today’s jobs report showed solid gains across the board, with a special emphasis on the private sector, while federal government jobs have fallen 59,000 since January.

Re-privatizing the economy, according to Treasury man Scott Bessent.

If you’re a blue-collar production worker, your overall wages are rising above 4 percent — which is twice the sinking inflation rate, now down to 2.1 percent.

Unemployment at 4.2 percent.

The latest GDP Now from the Atlanta Fed is looking for 3.8 percent growth in Q2.

And in the stock market, the S&P 500 is now touching 6,000 — and the Dow approaching 43,000.

Isn’t that something?

So, Democrats and their friends in the left-wing press, eat your hearts out: there is no recession.

There is no spiking inflation.

What there is, is the making of a Trump boom.

Tariff and trade negotiations are moving ahead.

Even the Congressional Budget Office now expects nearly $3 trillion in tariff related revenues, which will finance tax cuts.

And speaking of “One Big Beautiful Bill”, Elon Musk’s unfortunate temper tantrum will not prevent the Republican momentum to clear the bill by July.

Tremendous investment incentives for full expensing, lower small business taxes, plus lower individual taxes, will be put to work with the trillions of foreign investment expected to flow into America — as a result of Mr. Trump’s efforts.

Invest your money here — and you will get the lowest tax and regulatory environment in the world.

Plus cheap energy.

Plus fair reciprocal trade.

And it all adds up to a significant growth dividend.

And, once again, let me portray my One Big Beautiful Bill deficit reduction table — that shows an $8.5 trillion reduction in the federal deficit, riding on top of a 3 percent growth dividend, with $1.7 trillion in mandatory savings, and the $2.8 trillion in tariff revenues.

Fox Business

It is a compelling case, and that is why it is going to pass.

And it is a giant step forward to restoring American greatness.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.