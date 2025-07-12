President Trump Renews Feud With Rosie O’Donnell With Threat to Revoke Her Citizenship

The actor and comedian fires back with insults, saying she is still living ‘rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.’

President Trump reignited his longrunning social media feud with actor Rosie O’Donnell on Saturday, musing in an early morning post on his Truth Social platform that he may revoke her U.S. citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Mr. Trump appeared untroubled by the fact that he has no legal authority to unilaterally revoke the citizenship of any native-born American.

O’Donnell “is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her,” he wrote. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The actor, who is a frequent critic of the president and says she has been living in Ireland since January due to America’s political climate, responded with a social media post of her own.

“the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why i moved to Ireland,” she wrote on Instagram. “i stand in direct opposition all he represents- so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies.”

In a follow-up post, Ms. O’Donnell shared photos of Mr. Trump alongside accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, whose 2019 jailhouse death has been thrust back into the spotlight by a Department of Justice report that officially closed the investigation into his death. The department also said there was no evidence that a long-rumored list of the Epstein’s high-profile clients exists.

“hey donald –you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours,” O’Donnell wrote in the caption to her post.

Ms. O’Donnell first announced in March that she had left the United States to seek permanent residence in the emerald isle, largely in response to Mr. Trump’s presidency.

“Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos, if possible,” she said at the time. “But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

By law, a natural-born American can lose their citizenship only if they voluntarily renounce it, are found guilty of treason or have served in the military of a hostile foreign power. Ms. O’Donnell, 63, was born in Commack, New York.