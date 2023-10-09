Trump, a New Hampshire Rally, Vows To ‘Stand Strongly with the State of Israel’

At a packed rally in Wolfboro, New Hampshire Monday, President Trump engaged in his usual riffs against “crooked Joe Biden,” inflation, high energy prices, “Ron DeSanctis,” and “rigged” elections, saving major talk about the weekend’s Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel until nearly an hour into his 90-minute speech.

The leading 2024 GOP contender may have taken a while to get to the subject, but when he did, Mr. Trump declared unwavering support for the Jewish state. He blamed President Biden for emboldening Iran — which the Wall Street Journal reported helped plan the Hamas attacks, a report that has since been denied by Biden administration officials — by allowing the country to sell oil and unfreezing $6 billion in assets to the Islamic Republic of Iran in a prisoner swap deal in August.

“Joe Biden betrayed Israel,” Mr. Trump said. He accused Mr. Biden of “tossing Israel to the bloodthirsty terrorists and jihadists.”

“The atrocities we are witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I were the president,” Mr. Trump said. “When I was your president we had peace through strength, and now we have weakness, conflict, and chaos.”

“As president, I will once again stand strongly with the state of Israel,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Biden “dumb as a rock” and said he is being controlled by members of his administration and President Obama. He laid the blame for the atrocities in Israel straight at the feet of Messrs. Obama and Biden.

The crowd applauded at these insults and cheered. Another 3,000 people hoping to get inside were forced to wait in the venue’s parking lot, according to a campaign volunteer, after the theater reached its 850-person capacity.

The Sun spoke with about a dozen audience members outside, none of whom were interested in talking about Israel, which might explain why the president listed his usual talking points, insults, and off-script jokes at the top.

After spending about a third of his speech decrying high gas and energy prices and criticizing the Democrats’ green agenda, Mr. Trump got to one of his favorite topics: immigration and the border. Here, he got applause and connected the crisis at the southern border to the war in Israel, saying that Americans should be fearful of similar terrorist attacks on our own soil.

“The same people that attacked Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA through our totally open southern border. They’re coming at record levels,” Mr. Trump said. “Are they planning an attack on our homeland? Maybe. It could happen, couldn’t it?”

Mr. Trump did not get into specifics about what he thinks American involvement in the Israeli-Hamas war should be, but he made the grand promise that he alone is the only person who “will prevent World War III.”

“Less than four years ago we had peace in the Middle East with the historic Abraham Accords,” Mr. Trump said. “Today, we have an all-out war in Israel and it’s going to spread very quickly. What a difference a president makes.”