President’s Latest Business Venture Offers MAGA Faithful a Choice of ‘Trump Fragrances’ – at $249 a Bottle

President Trump has sniffed out a new way to enhance his revenue streams, releasing a pair of new fragrances that bear his name and likeness.

The two “limited edition” scents, “Victory 45-47” perfume and cologne, were announced by Mr. Trump on Truth Social.

“Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women,” he said. “Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

A website promoting the products describes the signature scents as part of the “Fight Fight Fight” Collection and says they are “for patriots who never back down, like President Trump.” The bottle is topped by a gold painted statuette in Mr. Trump’s likeness.

MAGA devotees wishing to snag the new scent will have to shell out a hefty $249 per bottle.

The perfume is described as “a sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.” The cologne is presented as having “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish.”

Although Trump promotes the fragrances and likely earns a significant licensing fee, the website notes: “Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, or any of their affiliates or principals.”

Critics were quick to take issue with the president’s latest business venture on social media.

“How is this legal?” quipped Mehdi Hasan in a post on X.

“This can’t be real! Is it,” New York Congressman Tom Suozzi wrote on X. “He must just be trying to distract us from the awful bill which unnecessarily gives a tax break to the wealthiest Americans while cutting healthcare and food for some of the most needy, all while exploding the largest deficit in the history of America. Bizarre.”

“Brings a whole new meaning to the term’ eau de toilette,’ wrote one X user in response to a post about the fragrance’s release.

The new products are the latest in a long line of products hawked under the Trump name, including crypto NFTs, watches, sneakers, Bibles, guitars, and even a Trump-branded smartphone.

Trump Mobile was launched last month, offering a $47.45-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk, text, and data usage.

Later this year, Customers can go all in with a $499 “T1” smartphone that comes outfitted with a gold-colored metal case featuring the phone’s logo and an American flag emblazoned across the back.

“Get ready to experience the power of Trump Mobile,” says an ad posted on the Trump Mobile website. “Our MADE IN THE USA’ T1 Phone’ is available for pre-order now.”Last week, the phone’s branding was quietly changed from “Made in the USA” to “Proudly American.”