Pressure Mounts on Biden as He Refuses To Meet With McCarthy on Debt Limit

As America barrels toward a potential default on its debt, President Biden is facing pressure from some members of his own party to begin negotiations with Speaker McCarthy in order to avert the crisis.

Moderate Democrats on Capitol Hill have called on the president to sit down with the speaker. Senator Manchin said the House has done its job and now the president must meet with lawmakers. “We will achieve a historic default, and the economic whirlwind which follows, if President Biden continues to refuse to even negotiate a reasonable and commonsense compromise,” Mr. Manchin said.

The calls are coming from beyond the party’s more conservative members. Senators Durbin and Klobuchar — both members of Democratic leadership — said the president should sit down with the speaker. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in congressional history, said the two men “ought to have a nice dinner” and work out a framework. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell — a friend of Mr. Biden’s — said the president “can’t keep waiting.”

The House passed the Republican debt limit proposal last week by a margin of 217–215, with four Republicans and all Democrats voting against the measure. All four Republicans who voted against the bill offered some variation of the same rationale: While the bill does curb spending, it does not move fast enough. “Whether you drive off a cliff at 60 miles per hour or 80 miles per hour, the end result is the same: a horrific crash,” Congressman Andy Biggs, who voted against the bill, said in a statement.

Mr. McCarthy’s debt limit bill, as passed through the House, would not receive the necessary 60 votes in the Senate. According to Fox News, Senator Schumer will not put the Republican debt limit plan on the floor because even though it is not likely to pass, it could receive a majority of votes given some moderate members’ positions and the absence of Senator Feinstein, making the Democrats look like the obstructionists.

Some have said Mr. Biden’s no-compromise position is born of his involvement in the 2011 debt ceiling negotiations between the Obama administration and Speaker Boehner. As the nation neared default, Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s credit rating for the first time in history, to AA+ from AAA. In the weeks surrounding the negotiations, the S&P 500 index fell by more than 15 percent and 10-year Treasury yields dropped by more than a third.

The tea party wave had just taken over the Republican House majority, and its members refused to raise the ceiling without a significant package of tax and spending cuts. The 2011 negotiations saw the Obama administration work closely with Mr. Boehner for months to find a solution to cut funding and taxes, but conservative members of the House were not satisfied with Mr. Obama’s concessions.

Talks between Messrs. Obama and Boehner eventually fell apart, forcing Vide President Biden to work alongside former Senate colleagues on a bipartisan deal that passed just 48 hours before the deadline.

At the time, Mr. McCarthy served as majority whip, the no. 3 House Republican charged with ensuring members vote the way leadership wants them to.

The “lesson of 2011,” one Obama administration official told NBC News, is that Democrats cannot allow Republicans to “use the threat of default or not increasing the debt limit as a negotiating tool.”

Even if Mr. McCarthy can get the president to the negotiating table, it is unclear whether any compromise would pass through the Republican-controlled House without threatening the speaker’s position. Before the bill even passed, he faced criticism from both his most liberal members and his most conservative. Any changes made to the proposal while dealing with the president could lead to a revolt from his right flank.

The Republican bill’s cuts to federal spending on healthcare, research and development, science initiatives, climate mitigation, welfare, and education are a conservative’s dreams come true — and things Mr. Biden is not likely to support. The White House has called the funding cuts “devastating,” but it would simply be a return of federal non-defense, discretionary spending to pre-pandemic levels while capping the yearly increase at 1 percent.

One of the biggest sticking points for more moderate Republicans is the issue of food stamps. In February, as the Senate began the historically bipartisan process of writing America’s farm bill, some Republicans floated the possibility of imposing new work requirements to help cut down on the number of food stamp recipients.

In the newly released debt limit proposal, Mr. McCarthy acceded to demands from the conservative House Freedom Caucus that the work requirement for food stamps include persons between the ages of 50 and 56. Current law requires that those between the ages of 18 and 50 prove they are employed.

Mr. McCarthy sounded the alarm bells about a possible default on the national debt earlier in the week. He said President Biden’s refusal to negotiate is a threat to the economy.

In a 40-minute speech at the New York Stock Exchange Institute last week, Mr. McCarthy defended his debt limit plan, saying, “In the coming weeks, the House will vote on a bill to lift the debt ceiling into the next year.” Republicans will “save taxpayers trillions of dollars, make us less dependent on China, curb our high inflation — all without touching Social Security and Medicare.” Mr. McCarthy said the president “continued to hide” as Republicans sat alone at the negotiating table.

Mr. McCarthy’s inability to address the concerns of his caucus could lead to his ouster. Congressman Eli Crane — a Freedom Caucus member who believes the debt limit proposal does not go far enough — told CNN that he has had conversations with some of his Freedom Caucus colleagues about calling for a vote of no confidence in the speaker, which could lead to another seemingly endless voting process to either retain Mr. McCarthy or choose a new leader.

“It does come up from time to time,” Mr. Crane said of the possibility of removing Mr. McCarthy. “We look at all of the alternatives and contingency plans that could play out over the next two years.”