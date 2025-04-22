Pressure Mounts on Elon Musk To Step Back From Politics as Tesla Reports Steep Drop in Quarterly Profits

Tesla’s profits plummeted by 71 percent in the first quarter of 2025, the company says, a period during which its chief executive, Elon Musk, was devoting more and more of his time to managing a project meant to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget and taking an active role in populist politics both in America and Europe.

The electric carmaker’s Tuesday report on its earnings for the quarter also missed analysts’ expectations, signaling ongoing struggles for the industry leader.

The company’s revenue dropped by 9 percent year-over-year, totaling $19.3 billion for the quarter. Revenue from vehicle sales alone fell 20 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The declines coincide with a broader slowdown in deliveries, which Tesla earlier stated dropped 13 percent in Q1 2025 compared to a year prior.

Tesla attributed part of the delivery shortfall to a production shift in its Model Y. “A changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1,” the company said in a statement. However, Tesla added that “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”

Mr. Musk’s temporary governmental role in the Trump administration has drawn increased scrutiny from some Tesla shareholders, many of whom have — along with analysts from the big Wall Street banks — suggested he step away from his government work and return to the private-sector full-time.

The billionaire, who currently serves as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, is set to address analysts after the earnings release and will likely face questions about his plans following the expiration of his temporary government status next month.

The Tesla boss has said DOGE could reduce next fiscal year’s federal budget by $1 trillion, but in a cabinet meeting earlier this month, Mr. Musk said that he anticipated the agency would save something closer to $150 billion.

Tesla also pointed to changes in global trade policy and its impact on the automotive sector as a significant challenge. “Uncertainty in the automotive and energy markets continues to increase as rapidly evolving trade policy adversely impacts the global supply chain and cost structure of Tesla and our peers,” the company said.

Mr. Musk specifically flagged the effects of recent auto tariffs imposed by President Trump, warning of cost increases for imported components. “To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Mr. Musk wrote in a late March post on X.

Despite Tesla’s comparatively strong domestic supply chain, the automaker continues to grapple with higher production costs and rising competition from rivals, particularly Chinese manufacturers like BYD. BYD recently unveiled advancements in self-driving technology, priced at just $9,600 for its vehicles, undercutting Tesla and intensifying the competitive landscape.

In its earnings report, Tesla said it remains optimistic about its long-term growth potential, citing new ventures like autonomous taxis as key revenue streams. Mr. Musk announced in January that Tesla would launch its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June 2025. However, the announcement drew swift competition from BYD, which revealed its own self-driving features within days, positioning them as an economical alternative.

Tesla, which experienced its first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade in 2024, has seen its stock value drop by about 50 percent since late last year.