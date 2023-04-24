Primetime Host Tucker Carlson ‘Parting Ways’ With Fox News

One of Fox News’ most popular primetime hosts, Tucker Carlson, is leaving the network effectively immediately, Fox News said in a terse statement Monday. His last show on the network was Friday, April 21.

“Fox News media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the statement said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Beginning Monday night, the 8 p.m. slot previously filled by Mr. Carlson’s eponymous show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, will be filled by a show titled Fox News Tonight helmed by what was described as a rotating collection of Fox News personalities until a new host can be named.

No reason was given immediately for Mr. Carlson’s departure, but the separation comes just days after Fox agreed to settle a defamation case against it by Dominion Voting Systems for more than $787 million. In its lawsuit, Dominion said Fox and its primetime personalities — including Mr. Carlson — defamed the company by repeating claims from President Trump and his lawyers that the company somehow rigged the 2020 election against him.

Mr. Carlson’s show was consistently one of the highest-rated offerings on the network — indeed, in all of cable news — with more than 3 million nightly viewers. He was one of the network’s most vociferous supporters of Mr. Trump.