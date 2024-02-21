A Pro-Israel Congressman, Ritchie Torres, Parts Ways With Congressional Progressive Caucus

The latest flare-up within the caucus underscores the growing divide within the Democratic Party over the conflict in the Middle East.

For the second time since Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel, the Congressional Progressive Caucus is losing a staunch defender of the Jewish state — Congressman Ritchie Torres of New York.

Mr. Torres’s disagreement with his colleagues over the Israel-Hamas war appears to have reached a level that necessitated his departure from the caucus, Axios reports. Prominent voices in the caucus include Senator Sanders and the group’s vice president, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a vocal critic of President Biden’s support for Israel’s war effort.

Mr. Torres had abstained from joining her and other Democrats in calling for a cease-fire at Gaza.

The latest flare-up within the caucus underscores the growing divide within the Democratic Party over the conflict in the Middle East as it stretches past its fourth month. More liberal Democrats are increasingly finding themselves at odds with Mr. Biden and pro-Israel members of the party as the question of Israel aid tears apart Capitol Hill.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel also left the progressive caucus in November following a series of disagreements over Israel’s offensive against Hamas. She was one of 22 Democrats in the House that joined all but four present Republicans in voting to censure Ms. Tlaib for her anti-Israel activities on social media, including posting a video of protesters chanting the Palestinian rallying cry, “From the river to the sea.”