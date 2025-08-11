Pro-Israeli Guests Boycott Piers Morgan Over Alleged Antisemitism

They complain they are shouted down or harassed while antisemitic views go unchallenged.

A senior research fellow at the Heritage Institute is joining a growing list of guests who are boycotting appearances on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show due to his outspoken criticism of Israel.

Eugene Kontorovich, who also teaches at George Mason’s law school, says he has appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in the past but now says Mr. Morgan is giving voice to Holocaust deniers’ antisemitic propaganda.

On Monday, Mr. Kontorovich posted on X a copy of a lengthy response he said he had sent to the show’s bookers to decline their offer to appear with Mr. Morgan.

“His program has repeatedly provided uncritical platforms for Holocaust revisionism, antisemitic rhetoric, while shouting down or harassing the pro-Israel guests who he uses to provide an illusion of balance,” Mr. Kontorovich states.

There has been a growing list of public figures who are complaining that Mr. Morgan is giving a platform to antisemitic views. Among the guests that are being called out is Candace Owens, which the Anti-Defamation league has accused of antisemitism.

A Columbia University professor, Shai Davidai, previously announced that he will not return to Mr. Morgan’s show.

“Given Mr. Morgan’s consistent platforming of rabid antisemites, amplification of blood libels and false narratives, and blocking on social media of anyone who dares voice dissent against his views, I must decline,” Mr. Davidai said on X.

Other Israel advocates who are refusing to make return appearances are non-Jewish Israel advocate Elica Le Bon and an Israeli special envoy, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

Former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told the Jewish News Syndicate that he will not return as a guest to the show and recommends that any other Israel advocates avoid making any appearances.

Israeli Cabinet Minister Amichai Chikli has claimed Mr. Morgan brings on “every Israel hater” and is consistently patronizing and belittling anyone who defends Israel.

“I’ve witnessed a sharp and troubling descent into overt antisemitism,” Mr. Chikli posted on X. “He treats these anti-Israel voices with the utmost respect, while consistently patronizing and belittling anyone who defends Israel.”

Mr. Morgan is defending himself against the claims of antisemitism.

In the latest episode, posted over the weekend, Mr. Morgan told his 4 million subscribers that he’s simply critical of the Israeli government’s current policies in Gaza and is trying to hold the government accountable.

“Suddenly, I’m antisemitic. Suddenly, I’m a Jew hater,” Mr. Morgan said. “It’s been relentless bombardment on X and other social media platforms, and yet, there’s a real disconnect.”