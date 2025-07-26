Pro-MAGA Preacher-Singer Faces Backlash in Canada as Venues Cancel Shows

The embattled performer says senior White House officials “are watching what is unfolding with blatant Christian persecution in Canada.’

Sean Feucht, a MAGA-aligned missionary and musician, is facing a mounting backlash in Canada, where protesters set off smoke bombs inside a Montreal church where he was performing and future performances have been canceled across the country.

Mr. Feucht, who has been outspoken against “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community, met with President Trump during his first term. His social media shows him posing with members of Mr. Trump’s administration, which has brought blowback in a country where anger is running high over the American president’s threats to make it the “51st state.”

Six venues across Canada have canceled the musician’s scheduled shows.

“We have had venues canceled, we have been threatened,” Mr. Feucht says in an X video. He also defends his “Revive in ’25: Let Us Worship” tour, saying, “If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word.”

But Mr. Feucht also says he has a powerful ally. “I’ve been in touch with senior White House officials and they are watching what is unfolding with blatant Christian persecution in Canada,” he wrote on X.

Protesters turned out Friday evening in Montreal when Mr. Feucht performed at the Ministerios Restauración Church. Police were sent in after smoke bombs were set off inside the church, according to City News.

Mr. Feucht took to social media again, writing: “Let me get this right Montréal: 1) You canceled our permit for a peaceful outdoor worship gather for no reason. 2) You threatened a CHURCH on private property to not have church. 3) You send a battalion of police to intimidate us. 4) Antifa throws 2 smoke bombs at my head.”

City officials in Montreal said they will issue a fine to the downtown church because it held the concert without proper permits. The city told CTV News before the show that the church “does not have a permit to organize a concert, and district inspectors have notified the owners that the event cannot take place.”

“Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not accepted in Montreal. As in other Canadian cities, this show will not be tolerated,” a city spokesman told CTV.

The singer posted on X that “The church IS NOT BACKING DOWN!!!” and it’s “time to take a stand for the gospel in Canada!” Mr. Feucht spent two hours singing and preaching in the church.

Altogether, six of Mr. Feucht’s Canadian tour dates have been canceled so far. His concerts in Quebec City, Gatineau, Charlottetown, and Halifax were all canceled earlier in the week, CTV reported.

Mr. Feucht is staying the course, saying on X, “They keep threatening, bullying & trying to cancel every venue we secure for tomorrow (Sunday). We are undeterred, will keep fighting & worship WILL HAPPEN. We’ll announce soon. Then we need to MOBILIZE like never before!”