Pro-Trump Conservatives Defend Congressman Massie Despite President’s Call To Primary Kentucky Lawmaker

Massie is ardently opposed to a government funding bill that the president is trying to get through the House.

Pro-Trump Republicans are rallying to the defense of Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie after President Trump himself called for the lawmaker to face a primary challenger next year. Mr. Massie has said he will not vote for a Trump-backed government funding bill that is due to come to the House floor on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Trump on Monday night issued his directive to Republicans to kick Mr. Massie out of office.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???” he added.

Among even Mr. Trump’s most ardent backers, there seems to be little appetite to shove Mr. Massie from the party. The congressman was one of only six House members to back Governor DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries — something Mr. Trump has likely not forgotten.

Speaker Johnson said Tuesday that he would not support a primary challenge to his colleague, calling him a “friend” who simply has policy disagreements.

“I’m in the incumbent protection program here,” Mr. Johnson joked. “I bless those who persecute me. Thomas and I have had disagreements, but I consider Thomas Massie a friend. He’s a thoughtful guy.”

“I have nothing but profound respect for @RepThomasMassie, who has worked harder than perhaps any member of Congress to bring federal spending under control,” a Trump loyalist, Senator Lee, wrote on X on Tuesday morning. “He might vote differently on this matter than most, but if he does so he’ll have a really good reason. I’m a huge fan.”

“Thomas Massie is a great American and by far and away one of our best congressmen,” wrote popular conservative podcaster Matt Walsh.

Mr. Massie himself leaned into the president’s threats on Tuesday, asking his supporters to contribute money to his 2026 campaign.

“Why don’t more Representatives stand on principle? Because telling the truth can get you in hot water. I’m going to need your help. I will run again because we need at least one person in Congress who won’t cave,” Mr. Massie wrote on his X campaign account, including a link for people to donate.

It isn’t just lawmakers or podcasters who are leaping to defend Mr. Massie. Senator Paul’s wife, Kelley Paul, shared a photo on X on Tuesday morning of herself and her husband with Mr. Massie and his late wife Rhonda Massie, who passed away unexpectedly last year after being with her husband since high school.

“Great memory with ⁦@RepThomasMassie⁩ and his brilliant wife Rhonda, who lives in our hearts,” Mrs. Paul wrote, sharing a photo of the two couples at a White House Christmas party. “They have analytical minds and vote on principle. We need more of them!”

Other Trumpworld figures aren’t as happy with Mr. Massie after he continued his streak of breaking with Republican leadership in recent months, including being the only GOP lawmaker to vote against Speaker Johnson’s reelection bid and the only one to vote no on the Trump-backed budget blueprint.

In response to Mr. Massie’s announcement that he would vote no on the spending bill, Mr. Trump’s 2024 senior campaign strategist, Chris LaCivita, wrote, “Tick tock Tommie,” seeming to imply that the Kentucky libertarian would face a primary challenger next year if he didn’t toe the party line.

“Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me. Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance,” Mr. Massie responded.

The last time Mr. Trump publicly attacked Mr. Massie, the congressman’s primary challenger saw no benefit. The then-45th president went after Mr. Massie in 2020, when was the lone House member to object to the $2 trillion pandemic stimulus bill known as the CARES Act. When Mr. Massie tried to block the House from passing the bill by unanimous consent, Mr. Trump called him a “third rate grandstander” who should be kicked out of the GOP.

Later that year, Mr. Massie would go on to win his Republican primary with more than 80 percent of the vote, despite his challenger leaning heavily on Mr. Trump’s demands that Mr. Massie be kicked from his office.

On Monday night, Mr. LaCivita wrote on X, “It’s on …” in response to Mr. Trump’s announcement that he wanted Mr. Massie gone.