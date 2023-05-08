Pulitzer Prize Board Rewards Investigations Into Corruption, War, Abortion, and the Vulnerable

Understandably, the Pulitzer board awarded many prizes for those reporters and photojournalists who risked their lives on the front lines in Ukraine.

The annual Pulitzer Prizes have been awarded, representing a wide array of reporting that exposed financial corruption by government officials, documented the war in Ukraine, and explained the implications of abortion policy in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

The virtual awards ceremony was opened by the Pulitzer Prize Board co-chairs, Neil Brown and Tommie Shelby. Mr. Brown, who serves as the president of the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, described good journalism in one word: “brave.” The goal of the Pulitzer Prizes, he said, is to “celebrate the value of journalism and help make sense of the world.

In an upset that surprised some professional journalists, the prize for breaking news reporting was awarded to Los Angeles Times for its disclosure that a number of Los Angeles city council members disparaged certain racial groups. Those council members, who are all Hispanic, were caught on tape talking about their redistricting plan to dilute the power of Black residents and reward Hispanics with more institutional power.

While that story led to weeks of protests on the streets of Los Angeles, many expected the breaking news reporting prize to be awarded to Politico for its disclosure of the leaked Dobbs draft opinion last year. A congressional reporter with Punchbowl News, John Bresnahan, called the decision to not award the prize to Politico a “travesty.” His colleague, Heather Caygle, called the Politico story “the scoop of the century.”

The Wall Street Journal was awarded the investigative reporting prize for its disclosure that federal agency employees owned stock in companies that their departments directly oversaw. The Journal’s reporting found that more than 2,600 employees across the federal government engaged in such financial practices.

Defense department officials purchased stock in weapons manufacturers before contracts were awarded, and one employee at the Environmental Protection Agency owned stock in oil and gas giants, just to name a few.

Other government corruption stories that were awarded prizes came from two local outlets — AL.com and Mississippi Today, which shared the prize for local reporting. In Brookside, Alabama, the police were found to have been stealing funds from residents while relentlessly harassing them.

Mississippi Today won its prize for publishing an exposé on a former governor, Phil Bryant, and his use of state welfare dollars to enrich family and friends while engaging in an alleged embezzlement scheme with a former football star, Brett Favre.

Another significant topic for this year’s prizes was coverage of abortion rights. The Washington Post picked up a prize for national reporting on life in Texas after the fall of Roe v. Wade, beating out the New York Times for its coverage of the fight for abortion rights in Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico in the last year.

Understandably, the Pulitzer board awarded many prizes for those reporters and photojournalists who risked their lives on the front lines of Europe’s biggest land war since 1945. In Ukraine, reporters disclosed the horrific reality of Russia’s siege on the city of Mariupol and captured images of families killed.

The staff of the Times won the Pulitzer for international reporting for their coverage of the battle for Mariupol and a photographer for the Associated Press won the prize for her image of a family slain at what was supposed to be a safe passage point in Ukraine. The AP staff also won a public service Pulitzer for their coverage in Mariupol.

The final focus of the Pulitzer prizes this year had to do with America’s most vulnerable — the homeless, the mentally ill, those addicted to narcotics, and children abused by a Canadian school.

Eli Saslow of the Post took home his prize for feature writing after exposing the reality of post-pandemic homelessness across the country and the drug crisis across the country.

Los Angeles Times detailed its city’s struggle with the homeless crisis as well by focusing their reporting a 22-year old woman and her life as an expectant mother living in a tent on the city’s sidewalks. Gimlet Media, a Brooklyn-based news production company, partnered with journalist Connie Walker to detail the abuse of native Canadian children who were abused and even killed in the country’s residential school system.