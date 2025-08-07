Puppy-Love Prohibited: Ghislaine Maxwell Locked Out of Canine Training Perk at Texas Prison

‘Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you’re putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable,’ Canine Companions CEO says.

Ghislaine Maxwell is already in the doghouse at her new home at a minimum-security prison in Texas, where she is barred from a popular program that allows inmates to train cuddly puppies to become service animals.

The chief executive officer of Canine Companions, which runs the program at the Federal Prison Camp at Bryan, where Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime girlfriend was transferred to last week, does not allow inmates like Maxwell to go anywhere near the animals.



“We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals – including any crime of a sexual nature,” Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions said to NBC News. “That’s a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to.”

“Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you’re putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable.”

Following two days of extensive interviews totaling nine hours with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell was transferred to FPC Bryan. The interrogation arrangement was orchestrated as the Trump administration attempted to calm mounting criticism regarding its handling of the Epstein files.

The FPC, a minimum-security prison located halfway between Austin and Houston, is known for granting female inmates the ability to roam the grounds freely with no perimeter fencing to keep them penned in. The facility has the dubious distinction of being one of the most desirable facilities in the country for criminals to serve out their sentences, according to multiple lists compiled by inmates rights groups cited in a report from The Telegraph.

Among the amenities that the 600-plus inmates can enjoy at the all-female facility are gardening, a fully functional gym, and yoga classes.

Every inmate is assigned a job where she can earn up to $1.15 per hour. Many of the jobs include food service or factory work. The best-behaved prisoners are given the opportunity to work off-site.

They are also afforded the opportunity to spend up to $360 per month of their hard-earned cash on assigned shopping days in the commissary, where they can nab high-end cosmetics including anti-aging cream and nailcare products.

“[It’s] nothing like you see on TV or in the movies because it’s a camp, which only houses non-violent offenders,” Julie Howell, who self-surrendered at the FPC in July, said to The Telegraph.

She also trains puppies as part of the facility’s Canine Companions program.

“We do water and mud play and keep them busy from morning until night with some kennel rests in between,” Mrs. Howell said. “This is my ‘job’ while I’m here and it’s literally 24/7 as the puppies stay in the room with us. It’s me, my [bunkmate], and a puppy and we have to supervise the puppy at all times.”

“I absolutely love it.”