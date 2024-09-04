The New York Sun

Join
National

Radical Plan To Save Endangered Species Seen as a ‘Cosmic Noah’s Ark’

The concept involves placing the DNA of threatened animals in a vault on the moon’s surface.

NASA on The Commons, via Wikimedia Commons
Earth as seen by the Apollo 17 crew traveling toward the moon, December 7, 1972. NASA on The Commons, via Wikimedia Commons
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Alarmed by the increasing number of species facing extinction, a team of scientists believes the solution to this crisis might be found not on Earth, but on the moon, more than 230,000 miles away.

In a bold proposal published in the journal BioScience, researchers from the Smithsonian and an international cohort suggest moving the DNA of at-risk species off-planet to preserve them from potential global calamities. Their idea? A “cosmic Noah’s Ark” that would store DNA samples in a lunar vault.

The proposed lunar vault would operate much like the existing global seed vault at Svalbard, Norway. Situated hundreds of feet underground within the Arctic Circle, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault safeguards more than a million seed varieties to protect global crop biodiversity against potential disasters.

The new concept involves placing the DNA of threatened animals in a vault on the moon’s surface, where the subzero temperatures could keep the samples intact naturally. The moon’s shadowed craters, particularly those near the polar regions, maintain temperatures around -410 degrees Fahrenheit — cold enough to sustain cryogenically frozen animal skin and tissue indefinitely, without the need for liquid nitrogen or continuous electricity

This idea isn’t entirely unprecedented. In 2021, researchers from the University of Arizona proposed a similar “modern global insurance policy” at the IEEE Aerospace Conference. Their plan also aimed to secure the genetic material of various species beyond Earth’s immediate reach, making it safe from threats like climate change and geopolitical conflicts.

Despite its feasibility, the lunar biorepository remains a distant reality at best. If accepted globally, it could take decades before spacecraft carrying genetic samples make their way to the moon. However, the experts involved stress the urgency and necessity of such drastic measures.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use