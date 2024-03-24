‘Ragin’ Cajun’ James Carville Rails Against the ‘Preachy Females’ Hampering His Party’s Chances in November

‘Woke stuff is killing us,’ Mr. Carville says, bashing party members for using terms like ‘Latinx’ and ‘communities of color.’

The architect of President Clinton’s 1992 landslide says that the Democratic Party has a culture problem, not a candidate or policy problem. He warns that “preachy females” and bedwetting from his party’s “elites” are hampering President Biden’s reelection in an interview with the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females” in the Democratic Party, Mr. Carville says. Those same “preachy females” tell others: “Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you” and “Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.”

He likens the cultural problem to Secretary Clinton’s infamous “deplorables” comment from 2016, when she referred to half of President Trump’s supporters as racist, misogynistic, and bigoted. “Woke stuff is killing us,” Mr. Carville says, bashing party members for using “faculty lounge” terms like “Latinx” and “communities of color.”

“Hubert Humphrey used to describe himself as ‘the Happy Warrior,’” Mr. Carville says. “If somebody said, ‘I’m a happy guy’ right now, they’d go: ‘What’s wrong with that guy? Don’t you realize the evil in this world?’”

The “preachy females” and other cultural scolds have drained the life and fun from American politics, he argues. Mr. Carville, who is working on a documentary about politics, says he’d like to make another film called “When Politics Was Fun.”

“There was actually a time when people loved doing this. People would go out, they’d drink, they’d talk to everybody, they’d leak stories. Generally, when it was over, you’d go sit with the other side and have drinks together,” Mr. Carville said.

After the brutal and often acrimonious 1992 campaign, Mr. Carville ended up marrying his chief rival — President George H.W. Bush’s senior advisor, Mary Matalin. They’ve been together for more than 30 years.

Mr. Carville warns that the Democratic and cultural “elites” — whom he says listen to too much National Public Radio — are ignoring the plight of men — especially Black men — in the post-Dobbs world. According to recent polling from the Times, Mr. Trump is performing especially well with Black voters, mostly Black males.

“The whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” Mr. Carville says of those NPR interviews. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”