Ramaswamy Says He Expects Entire Agencies To Be ‘Deleted’ Under New Trump Administration

An advisor to President Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, is projecting that multiple federal agencies will be “deleted” once Trump returns to the White House in January. The businessman-turned-presidential candidate will be leading the government efficiency efforts for the 47th president.

“We expect mass reductions. We expect certain agencies to be deleted outright. We expect mass reductions in force, in areas that the federal government are bloated,” Mr. Ramaswamy told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “We expect massive cuts among federal contractors who are over-billing the federal government.”

“I think people will be surprised by how quickly we’re able to move with some of those changes, given the legal backdrop the Supreme Court has given us,” he added, referring to a string of recent court precedents that restrict what Mr. Ramaswamy calls the “administrative state.”

Mr. Ramaswamy has been charged with co-leading the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside billionaire Elon Musk. Their effort won’t actually be an agency or a department at all, but rather a review board to provide recommendations for spending cuts to Congressional appropriators and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Critics were quick to point out the past efforts of presidents to rein in government waste, fraud, and abuse ended up going nowhere. President Obama famously set up a group to study ways to get America’s fiscal house in order — known as the Simpson-Bowles Commission — that ultimately stalled out.

Many believe that Trump’s efforts, led by Messrs. Ramaswamy and Musk, could break from the past and actually get something done, especially given the total Republican control of Washington.

The policy director for the Foundation for American Innovation, Dan Lips, recently wrote an opinion piece in the Hill outlining ways that Messrs. Ramaswamy and Musk could lay out recommendations to Trump that can be implemented within the first 100 days of the first administration. He says refusing to fund expired appropriations, taking up a list of efficiency reforms drafted by the Government Accountability Office, and the deployment of artificial intelligence to review federal regulations.

“President Trump and Musk will surely have a bold vision for what can be accomplished by a Department of Government Efficiency, including broad reforms, reorganizations, and cuts to the federal budget. But these straightforward actions in the first 100 days could achieve hundreds of billions in savings in the short term and create valuable momentum for a four-year project to transform the federal government,” Mr. Lips writes.