Rapper Luther Campbell Teases a Bid for a Seat in Congress Representing South Florida

Rapper Luther Campbell will decide whether he will primary a Democratic incumbent by late April.

Rapper Luther Campbell is eyeing a run for a congressional seat against a Democratic incumbent, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, which would surely be an electric campaign.

While Mr. Campbell is best known for his music, he’s been a columnist and political activist. In January, Mr. Campbell, in preparation for a potential run, formed a committee called Don’t Stop Get It Get It.

First reported by The Bulwark, Mr. Campbell says he is aiming to take on “Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump, and all these crazy-ass Republicans who want to divide us.”

“I’m living my ideal. I have the opportunity to bring something back to the community,” Mr. Campbell told The Bulwark of his candidacy. “I’m gonna be as nasty as I wanna be.”

The filing deadline for the August 20 primary for South Florida’s 20th congressional district is on April 26. If he runs, Mr. Campbell and his brother, Stanley Campbell, will both appear on primary ballots. The elder Campbell is currently running for Senate.

A run for Congress will not be Mr. Campbell’s first foray into politics. He previously unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2011.

Mr. Campbell has also been both a sharp critic and supporter of Vice President Harris, first criticizing her history as a prosecutor and then, after meeting with Ms. Harris, praising her as “a real sister.”

If Mr. Campbell does run, his campaign is also supposed to be made into a documentary, though the production team behind the project has remained a secret.