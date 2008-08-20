This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

10 West St., #24D Between Battery and First places

$1.1 million

Common Charges:

$692



Monthly Taxes:

$827

Broker:

Anita Wood/Brown Harris Stevens

This Battery Park City condo at the Ritz-Carlton has views of New York Harbor, Battery Park, Governors Island, the Red Hook piers, and the Alexander Hamilton US Custom House. Formerly a one-bedroom, it is now a studio that measures about 807 square feet. The entrance hallway, living room, and sleeping area feature custom-designed, floor-to-ceiling, built-in bookshelves made of lacquered wood. There are cherry herringbone floors and the kitchen was designed by Poggenpohl. The unit also contains a mirrored dressing area. Included is a Bang & Olufsen entertainment system. Amenities offered are doorman and concierge services, valet parking, health club, restaurant, bar, and room service. Once-a-month billing is available and there is a separate entrance and elevator bank area for residents.