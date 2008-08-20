The New York Sun

10 West St., #24D

JILL PRILUCK
10 West St., #24D Between Battery and First places

$1.1 million

Common Charges:

$692

Monthly Taxes:

$827

Broker:

Anita Wood/Brown Harris Stevens

This Battery Park City condo at the Ritz-Carlton has views of New York Harbor, Battery Park, Governors Island, the Red Hook piers, and the Alexander Hamilton US Custom House. Formerly a one-bedroom, it is now a studio that measures about 807 square feet. The entrance hallway, living room, and sleeping area feature custom-designed, floor-to-ceiling, built-in bookshelves made of lacquered wood. There are cherry herringbone floors and the kitchen was designed by Poggenpohl. The unit also contains a mirrored dressing area. Included is a Bang & Olufsen entertainment system. Amenities offered are doorman and concierge services, valet parking, health club, restaurant, bar, and room service. Once-a-month billing is available and there is a separate entrance and elevator bank area for residents.

