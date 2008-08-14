This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

11 Fifth Ave., #PHN Between 8th and 9th streets

$10.8 million

Maintenance: $6,123

Broker: Maria Pashby/Corcoran

This Greenwich Village penthouse features a landscaped, wrap-around terrace with two corner seating areas, one facing west and one facing north. About 1,150 square feet, it offers views of the Hudson River, the Empire State and Chrysler buildings, and a swath of the downtown cityscape. The outdoor space has sliding-door entryways from the living room, master suite, library, and home gym. With an indoor square footage of about 2,400, this postwar co-op features a west-facing double living room with a wood-burning fireplace; an adjacent library with a wet bar; a pass-through kitchen (plus pantry and washer/dryer;); 15-foot entrance gallery, and private landing with two elevators. The apartment also comes with four baths and a powder room. There is also custom lighting, an automated sound system, and power shades. Amenities include doorman and concierge service, and a garage, among others.