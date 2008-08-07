The New York Sun

15 W. 81st St.

JILL PRILUCK
15 W. 81st St., #6-7C Between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.

$6.95 million

Maintenance:

$3,354

Broker:

Maria Pashby/Corcoran

This seven-room Upper West Side duplex, in a 1929 Emery Roth building, features an 18-foot-long gallery with a powder room and walk-in closet. The area is flanked on one side by the living room and on another by the dining room. Both rooms are separated from the gallery by arched doorways. The downstairs living room and upstairs master suite, which has a separate dressing room, feature open city views and overlook the American Museum of Natural History, the Hayden Planetarium, Theodore Roosevelt Park, and the San Remo, among others. The rear of the apartment faces north and features a kitchen and staff quarters on the lower level and two bedrooms and baths on the upper level. Other details include beamed ceilings, herringbone floors, original brass door knobs, and a cedar closet (one of five walk-ins). Amenities in this apartment, which is about 3,000 square feet, include a full-time doorman, fitness room, private storage, and children’s play room.

