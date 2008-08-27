This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

166 Amity St. Between Court and Clinton streets

$4.995 million

Annual Taxes: $6,374

Broker: Phyllis Norton-Towers/Brown Harris Stevens

This 25-foot-wide, 1843 Cobble Hill townhouse contains a library with built-in bookshelves along all three walls; a kitchen with bookshelves above the fireplace (one of four wood-burning ones), and an adjacent family room with a window seat (plus storage below). There is built-in shelving in the bedrooms as well. The garden level consists of the kitchen (with cherry cabinetry, beamed ceilings, and Delft-tiled backsplash), family room (with access to the garden and patio), and dining room. The parlor floor contains the living room, library, and rear sun room (separated from the library by the original six-over-six windows). Upstairs are five bedrooms, a study, and two baths. Other original details include the wood shutters, glass and silver doorknobs, inlaid parquet floors, coffin corner with marble base, and pocket doors. This Greek Revival home, about 4,100 square feet, also has two skylights.