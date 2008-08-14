This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

220 Madison Ave., #PHD/E Between 36th and 37th streets

$3 million

Maintenance: $2,842

Broker: Anna Hetzel/Halstead

The wrap-around terrace at this Murray Hill penthouse has open city views and overlooks the Morgan Library & Museum and other landmark buildings. About 660 square feet, the terrace, accessed through the living room and dining room, faces north and east. It also offers a peek of the East River. A combination of two apartments, this corner three-bedroom co-op, about 2,000 square feet indoors, contains the master suite on one end and the two bedrooms (one is now being used as an office) with en suite baths on the other. In between are the foyer, living room (including a wood-burning fireplace), kitchen, dining room, and small gallery. It boasts 18 north- and east-facing windows, ample closet space, and well-preserved, pre-war details, such as crown and baseboard moldings. It is in a pet-friendly, full-service building with a garage and roof deck.