JILL PRILUCK
231 10th Ave., #PH1 Between 23rd and 24th streets

$5.2 million

Common Charges:

$2,659

Monthly Taxes:

$309

Broker:

Robert Browne/Corcoran

This West Chelsea penthouse has Hudson River views and overlooks the future High Line Park. From the living/dining room, the Statue of Liberty, General Theological Seminary grounds (part of the Chelsea Historic District), and the Frank Gehry-designed IAC Building, among others, are visible. The second bedroom and east-facing terrace overlook the Empire State Building. About 2,647 square feet, it has a southwest, corner master suite and an open, south-facing kitchen (with a red granite breakfast bar and high-end appliances). It also contains a third bedroom, two additional baths, a powder room, and west-facing balcony. Two elevator banks open directly into the condo, which features an “in-wall” sound system and wood-burning fireplace. It is in a full-service, pet-friendly building with storage.

