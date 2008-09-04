The New York Sun

Join
National

39 W. 69th St.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JILL PRILUCK
JILL PRILUCK

39 W. 69th St.
Between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

$7.9 million
Approximate Annual Taxes: $31,200
Broker: Mike Sieger/ Fenwick Keats Goodstein

This five-story, Upper West Side townhouse, built in 1895, has a brick and limestone façade. Comprised of an owner’s triplex and four rentals (three are vacant), the the 21-foot-wide, Renaissance Revival home is about 6,800 square feet. The first floor contains a wood-paneled foyer and rear one-bedroom with a garden. The second floor, also the first level of the triplex, contains a south-facing living room with a bay window, beaded, satinwood moldings with gold leaf trim, and satinwood pocket doors; a parlor with oak detailing; a dining room with built-in bookshelves and a window seat; kitchen, and powder room. Upstairs are two sitting rooms (or bedrooms) and a bath. The fourth floor contains the master suite, including a north-facing terrace. There is also a one-bedroom unit on this level. The fifth floor contains two, market-rate one-bedrooms (both have skylights). Other details include gold oak doors, original parquet floors with marquetry, and original marble and French-style fireplace mantels.

JILL PRILUCK
JILL PRILUCK

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use