39 W. 69th St.

Between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

$7.9 million

Approximate Annual Taxes: $31,200

Broker: Mike Sieger/ Fenwick Keats Goodstein

This five-story, Upper West Side townhouse, built in 1895, has a brick and limestone façade. Comprised of an owner’s triplex and four rentals (three are vacant), the the 21-foot-wide, Renaissance Revival home is about 6,800 square feet. The first floor contains a wood-paneled foyer and rear one-bedroom with a garden. The second floor, also the first level of the triplex, contains a south-facing living room with a bay window, beaded, satinwood moldings with gold leaf trim, and satinwood pocket doors; a parlor with oak detailing; a dining room with built-in bookshelves and a window seat; kitchen, and powder room. Upstairs are two sitting rooms (or bedrooms) and a bath. The fourth floor contains the master suite, including a north-facing terrace. There is also a one-bedroom unit on this level. The fifth floor contains two, market-rate one-bedrooms (both have skylights). Other details include gold oak doors, original parquet floors with marquetry, and original marble and French-style fireplace mantels.