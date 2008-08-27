The New York Sun

Join
National

445 E. 19th St.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JILL PRILUCK
JILL PRILUCK

445 E. 19th St. Between Ditmas Avenue and Dorchester Road

$2 million

Annual Taxes: $4,478

Broker: Mary Kay Gallagher/ Mary Kay Gallagher Real Estate

This neo-Tudor, English cottage-style home in the Ditmas Park Historic District has a living room with built-in oak bookshelves; a dining room with built-in, stained glass cabinetry, and an upstairs hallway with an oak window seat. The second-floor office also contains built-in bookshelves (and an oak ceiling). About 3,440 square feet, the four-bedroom home (plus third-floor guest room, bath, and art studio) features angled walls and arches separating the living room from the foyer and the dining room from an adjacent sunroom. There is also a kitchen (it has two sinks, two dishwashers, two stovetops, and light oak cabinetry) and two half baths. Other original details include oak beamed ceilings (in the living room), leaded glass windows, and wide plank floors. It has a finished basement with a wood-burning fireplace (one of three) and a landscaped yard. It was once the home of Arthur Ebinger of the Ebinger Baking Co.

JILL PRILUCK
JILL PRILUCK

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use