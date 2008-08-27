This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

445 E. 19th St. Between Ditmas Avenue and Dorchester Road

$2 million

Annual Taxes: $4,478

Broker: Mary Kay Gallagher/ Mary Kay Gallagher Real Estate

This neo-Tudor, English cottage-style home in the Ditmas Park Historic District has a living room with built-in oak bookshelves; a dining room with built-in, stained glass cabinetry, and an upstairs hallway with an oak window seat. The second-floor office also contains built-in bookshelves (and an oak ceiling). About 3,440 square feet, the four-bedroom home (plus third-floor guest room, bath, and art studio) features angled walls and arches separating the living room from the foyer and the dining room from an adjacent sunroom. There is also a kitchen (it has two sinks, two dishwashers, two stovetops, and light oak cabinetry) and two half baths. Other original details include oak beamed ceilings (in the living room), leaded glass windows, and wide plank floors. It has a finished basement with a wood-burning fireplace (one of three) and a landscaped yard. It was once the home of Arthur Ebinger of the Ebinger Baking Co.