615 2nd St.

Between Eighth Avenue and Prospect Park West

$3.495 million

Approximate Annual Taxes: $6,900

Broker: Libby Ryan/ Brown Harris Stevens

This 20-foot-wide, Park Slope townhouse, built in 1910, contains many features that define the area’s limestone homes, including a central staircase and a kitchen (built on a rear extension) on the parlor level. The first floor, in addition to the kitchen, contains a living room, dining room and rear deck with access to a garden below. The second floor features the master suite and second bedroom and bath. The third floor consists of three bedrooms and a bath. The finished basement has a recreation room, gym, and laundry room. The house, about 4,300 square feet, features many original details, including five marble and French-style fireplace mantels, numerous pocket doors, several stained glass skylights and windows, parquet floors with marquetry, and built-in cabinetry.