Show Me the Gallery: 740 Park Ave.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

740 Park Ave., #4-5D At 71st Street

$38 million

Maintenance:

$10,574



Broker:

Julie Gordon/Corcoran

This 14-room Upper East Side duplex, in the prominent 1929 Rosario Candela building, contains a marble-floored entrance gallery, accessed through a private elevator landing. About 24-feet-long, it opens into the living room, library, dining room, and long, narrow hallway that leads to the kitchen and first floor staff quarters. Boasting a curved wall, the gallery also has a powder room, two closets, and a winding marble staircase. The dining room features an alcove (separated by an arched entryway) and faces west. The library, which includes built-ins, faces south, while the living room faces south and west (they both contain wood-burning fireplaces). The upper level contains a corner master suite with southern and western exposures (it also has a wood-burning fireplace) and an adjacent sitting room with an en suite bath. Also upstairs are three additional bedrooms and baths and the second floor staff quarters. This home, about 7,500 square feet, also features ten-foot-high ceilings, herringbone floors, original moldings, and other architectural details. It is in a full-service building with private storage and a health club, among other amenities.