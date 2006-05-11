Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPPER EAST SIDE

12-14 E. 64th St.

Studio apartment co-op

Asking price: $950,000

Selling price: $775,000

Time on market: 4 months

A ‘HANGING BED’ Although this recently purchased apartment is only 400 square feet in size, it has a terrace (included in the 400 square feet), a working fireplace, a bay window with a window seat, and a washer and dryer.Moreover, the apartment is located on the third floor of a walk-up townhouse on a desirable street on the Upper East Side. One famous home on the block is the Versace mansion, which is across the street from the apartment. The buyer of the studio, a single man in his 40s, is also living right next to Ivana Trump, who owns a townhouse on the block.

To add to the glamour of 14 E.64th St., the apartment was featured in a magazine in Japan and a book called “Living Large in Small Spaces. “But, perhaps the most unique aspect of this apartment is a bed that drops from the ceiling, fashioned to be a “hanging bed” – luckily the apartment has high ceilings.

Stefani Pace of Dwelling Quest, who represented the buyer, said the buyer actually owns rentals in the city and lives here. “He lives in Chelsea – he has a rental there and owns a home in New Jersey and Florida as well. He owns other commercial real estate in New York,” Ms. Pace said.

The buyer purchased the studio apartment as a collector’s apartment and will not be living there.”He bought it because it was unique,” Ms. Pace said. “The biggest thing about the apartment is that someone pays $800,000 for a studio. But, also, there was not a comparable apartment for its price and location.”

UPPER WEST SIDE

246 West End Ave.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $719,000

Selling price: $715,000

Time on market: 90 days

IN NEIGHBORLY FASHION Both the seller and buyer of this apartment at 246 West End Ave. have been longtime residents of the building.The buyer recently purchased the eighth-floor, onebedroom corner apartment in the building, originally constructed in 1912. The woman who bought the apartment already lived in a one-bedroom on the fifth floor of the doorman building. Her apartment abutted a family’s three-bedroom apartment, and the family had wanted to buy her place, join it with theirs, and create a four-bedroom apartment.

When a one-bedroom unit on the eighth floor of the building opened up, the father of the family asked the single woman to consider purchasing the eighth-floor one-bedroom so that he could then purchase her apartment. In a neighborly fashion, the deal was worked out and now the new owner of apartment 8G has an additional 50 square feet – for a total of about 850 square feet – better views, and more light. David Daniels of Corcoran Group Real Estate, who represented the buyer, said that being on a higher floor was part of the attraction for the buyer.

“It took 150 million phone calls and quite a while to negotiate all the details – the building had to approve the combination of a three-bedroom with the additional bedroom and I was the single point person, but, in the end, it was worth it for all of them,” Mr. Daniels said.

MURRAY HILL

250 E. 40th St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $1.7 million

Selling price: $1.325 million

Time on market: 8 weeks

PET PENTHOUSE A 1,631-square-foot, 44th-floor apartment in a full-service luxury condo building was sold recently to a married couple that lives in Richfield, Conn.The couple wants to use the apartment as a pied a terre – they will be in New York three to four days a week. There are only two apartments per floor in the building, and the apartment has two private balconies with views of the Chrysler and Empire State buildings and the East River.

The sellers were a couple with a baby, and the father, Pat Donohue, helped Governor Pataki in his re-election. The apartment was co-purchased by Wanda McPhaden of McPhaden Real Estate and Peter Gales, a marketing manager in electronics.

The building is pet-friendly, and Richard Silverman of Bellmarc, who represented the buyers, did an open house exclusively for pet lovers and called it “Pet Penthouse in the Sky.” “The Donohues had designed a built-in dog and cat house that can be used for storage as well,” Mr. Silverman said.

CENTRAL HARLEM

217 W. 137th St.

Four-story brownstone

Asking price: $1.4 million

Selling price: $1.3 million

Time on market: 6 months

READY FOR RENOVATION A well-known Harlem developer and townhouse refurbisher, Jerry Migdol, recently purchased the four-story brownstone with a cellar at 217 W. 137th St. because most of its original detail is still intact, unlike many other houses in the area. The 4,110-square-foot house was built in the 1900s and has not been renovated. A family had owned the house for about 60 years and the owner’s son was still living there, but decided to sell the house before it became too run down.

Mr. Migdol, though, is known for fixing up brownstones in the area, which is right by Strivers Row – an historic part of Harlem. Every single one of the houses in Strivers Row – which encompasses West 138th and 139th streets – has its own private parking space, a rare and valued commodity in Manhattan. The north side of West 137th Street, where no. 217 is located shares the parking with the south side of 138th, which makes the house Mr. Migdol bought even more attractive.

Andrew Salomon of Massey Knakal, who represented the buyer for this sale, is not sure what Mr. Migdol is going to do with the house yet. “I would guess he would probably fix it up while keeping the original details and moldings. Jerry might convert it into condos or two duplexes,” Mr. Salomon said. Although Mr. Migdol does not live in Harlem, he does have an office there on First Avenue in an old bank building, which he bought as well.