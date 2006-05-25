Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INWOOD

100 Park Terrace West

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $435,000

Selling price: $425,000

Time on market: 14 weeks

OH, BABY Lindsay and Lorin Killian, a young married couple, decided to combine two studios in Inwood and turn them into a two-bedroom apartment. At the time, they just had a little girl and wanted an extra bedroom. “The second kitchen became the nursery, and the second bedroom was for guests,” Adrian Thompkins of Corcoran Real Estate Group, who co-represented the sellers, said. Mrs. Killian, however, became pregnant again, and this time she was having triplets. “When she realized she was carrying triplets, they put they apartment on the market,” Mr. Thompkins said. “She delivered the week before closing and she ended up going back to Utah – where her family is.”

The 900-square-foot apartment is on the fifth floor of a postwar building that was converted in the early 1980s. The buyer, MaryJo Taubner, does not have any children. She is actually a broker with another company. Ms. Taubner had brought a client to the apartment and while the client was not interested in it, Ms. Taubner became very eager about buying it for herself. She had been living on the Upper West Side but was attracted to the size of this apartment, its layout, and, most importantly, the amount of closet space. “It has incredible closets – three walk in closets, two full baths with a dressing area and a closet,” Mr. Thompkins said. “There is also a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom and another coat closet in the hall.” Additionally, Mr. Thompkins said the nursery is perfect as an office for Ms. Taubner, who is planning on moving in on June 1.

NOHO

88 Bleecker St.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $570,000

Selling price: $565,000

Time on market: 7 months

BACHELOR PAD Perhaps the biggest selling point of this apartment, for a single guy, was the fact that it came with a large and mounted flat screen TV in the living room. The 650-foot one-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a fairly small building with a live-in superintendent. A single man in his early 30s sold the apartment because his company relocated him to San Francisco.

Although the building was built in 1962, the previous owner did some major renovations to it. The kitchen and the bathroom were updated – the seller put in new tiles, cabinets, mirrors, and appliances. Lena Datswani of Bellmarc, who co-represented the seller, said. Richard Ingenito of Bellmarc was the other co-broker of the deal. “The apartment feels open, and there is a lot of closet space,” Ms. Datswani said. “There’s a mini-foyer and the living room and the bedroom are almost the same size, which is nice.”

The buyer, Keith Gorman, who is in his late 20s, previously was living in the West Village and wanted to stay in the area since he works downtown. The apartment was in move-in condition, and the seller had broken down a wall to make an open-style California kitchen, which looks bigger and the countertop is larger than normal. “It is a nice looking bachelor pad,” Ms. Datswani said. “It has a very sleek and modern look.” Ms. Datswani said that Mr. Gorman saw the apartment only once before he made an offer. “Keith liked the size of the apartment and the modern kitchen,” Ms. Datswani said.

SUTTON PLACE

240 E. 55th St.

Studio co-op

Asking price: $399,000

Selling price: $395,000

Time on market: 2 months

SPONSOR APARTMENT Two brothers in their early 20s inherited about 12 units in this 14-story Midtown building. “Their parents died when they were very young, and they just learned these apartments had been willed to them about two years ago,” Stefani Pace of Dwelling Quest, LLC, who represented the buyer and the seller, said.

The brothers sponsored one of their apartments because the building used to be a rental and is now a co-op.”When you advertise a sponsor apartment, they go really quickly because it opens up to so many more people since there’s no board approval, and you only have to put 10% down on the apartment as opposed to normally putting about 25% down on it,” Ms. Pace said.

The sponsors originally kept this sixth floor apartment for their friends – it was essentially used as a guest house. They have an apartment in the building for themselves and rent the rest that they own.

This 600-square-foot studio alcove apartment is going to be made into a one-bedroom by the buyer, a single male, who is in his late 20s. The buyer was renting in the area and finally decided to buy a place, Ms. Pace said.The building, which consists entirely of studio apartments except for the top two floors, was built in 1959, and this apartment has not been modernized. The bathroom and kitchen will have to be renovated. “The buyer liked the place because it was a sponsor unit, and it is a big space. It was a corner unit as well,” Ms. Pace said.

CENTRAL HARLEM

132 W. 123rd St.

Two-bedroom in brownstone

Asking price: $595,000

Selling price: $595,000

Time on market: 24 weeks

GUT RENOVATED The buyer of this parlor floor apartment trekked all over Manhattan for almost a year before he found what he was looking for. “I had been working with him since August 2005, until we found the perfect thing,” Ellen Simon of Bellmarc, who represented the buyer, said.

Ms. Simon said he originally wanted to live on the Upper West Side but eventually decided to look in Harlem. The buyer, a single male in his mid-30s, who runs a small Internet marketing business, was looking for both a home and an investment. “He wanted space and a real two-bedroom, as well as something that would also be a good financial asset,” Ms. Simon said. And this 1,135-square-foot two-bedroom has two baths with jacuzzis, a fireplace, an open kitchen, a lot of closet space, big windows, custom moldings, and very high ceilings.

The apartment is in a 120-year-old brownstone that was entirely gut renovated. “Everything in the building is completely brand new. They had ripped out everything. It was a shell,” Ms. Simon said. The house is now divided up into four apartments – three of which have been sold and closed.

Although the search was time intensive, the overall process was fairly smooth until the end – the closing had been put off three or four times, the first one was scheduled for the second week in April. “It was very frustrating because he was expecting to be in the apartment a month or so earlier,” Ms. Simon said.”Instead, he’s actually moving in this weekend.”