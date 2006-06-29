Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPPER WEST SIDE

411 West End Ave.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $795,000

Selling price: $795,000

Time on market: 10 weeks

FIRST BUY The buyers of this 900-square-foot apartment are a young couple, Joseph and Jessica Falencki. The Falenckis met at Princeton University – they graduated in 2004 – and they married a few months ago. Mr. Falencki is a data analyst at Morgan Stanley. They had been renting in the city and wanted to buy an apartment.

“They loved the apartment so much,” Sandy Tannenbaum of Bellmarc, who represented the sellers, said. “It has walnut floors with mahogany inlay. It’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Housed in a pre-war, doorman building, the fifth-floor apartment has high ceilings and a step-down living room. The kitchen has been completely renovated, with granite countertops and porcelain floors. The bathroom has polished marble floors and tumbled marble walls.

And the building is pet-friendly. “Everyone loves it there,” Ms. Tannenbaum said.

The sellers are Robert Hillman and James Mitchell, who sold the apartment because they wanted more space. “They had renovated right before they started to sell,” Ms. Tannenbaum said. Mr. Hillman, who is in finance, and Mr. Mitchell, who is in the education sector, moved to a new two-bedroom condo on 104th Street after living in the apartment for six years.

CHELSEA

306 W. 20th St.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $579,000

Selling price: $580,000

Time on market: 3 weeks

EXPANDING DOWN A young professional woman who lived a floor above this apartment decided to buy it and combine the two units. “She decided after a couple of weeks that she wanted it in order to expand and make her apartment a duplex,” Brian Lewis of Halstead Property, who represented the seller, said. “She is a longtime shareholder of the building and is expanding her horizons by creating for herself a duplex.”

The buyer will install a staircase to connect the two apartments. The seller of the second-floor prewar townhouse apartment works at a major shoe retailer. “She wants a two-bedroom,” Mr. Lewis said. “She wants to live in a new building as opposed to a pre-war place.”

The seller liked living in Chelsea, so she bought an apartment in a new development in the area, Mr. Lewis said.

The south-facing apartment has a living room with a vintage Franklin wood-burning stove. The apartment has exposed brick and a bar area, as well as a balcony with enough room for a small dining table.

“It’s just a great space in a great location,” Mr. Lewis said. “It was a very popular listing.”

UPPER EAST SIDE

17 E. 95th St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $860,000

Time on market: 4 months

STAKEOUT The sellers of this Carnegie Hill property moved to another apartment one floor down in the same building. A married couple who are both doctors, they had wanted to live on this block, between Fifth and Madison avenues, with a view of the street. No apartments with street views were available when they started apartment-hunting, so they took this fourth floor unit in the back of the building with a view of the building’s garden and hoped something in the front would go on the market relatively soon.

“Once a front apartment in the building opened up, we hopped on it,” Mitzie Lau of Corcoran Real Estate Group, who represented the sellers, said. “This is the best tree-lined block in Carnegie Hill, and it’s steps away from Central Park.”

The sellers’ new two-bedroom apartment on the third floor in the small, no-doorman, pre-war building will have about 200 more square feet; it has a maid’s room that has been turned into an office. Before moving to 95th Street, the sellers lived on the Upper East Side near Cornell hospital, where they both worked, but they moved to Westchester to raise their two children. With one child out of college and one in college, the couple decided to move back to the Upper East Side.

The buyers of the 1,300-square-foot apartment, a professional married couple, had been renting on the Upper West Side. They had moved from Connecticut, but wanted to live in the city. “It was time for them to buy,” Ms. Lau said.