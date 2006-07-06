Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TURTLE BAY

310 E. 46th St.

Studio Condop

Last listed price: $585,000

Selling price: $555,000

Time on market: 2 weeks

A NEIGHBORLY AFFAIR

The broker who represented the seller of this studio condop, Gina Kuhlenkamp of Bellmarc, lives on the same floor in this prewar doorman building. “They were my neighbors,” Ms. Kuhlenkamp said of the sellers, a young married couple. “They came to me because I do a lot of work in the building.”

The couple was moving back to Michigan; he is from Michigan, and she is from Florida. Their jobs in the commercial real estate business had brought them to New York for a couple of years, Ms. Kuhlenkamp said.

The buyers, Erinn and Douglas Michalek, a young married couple with an 18-month-old baby, were looking for more space. Mrs. Michalek worked on Wall Street before having the baby, and Mr. Michalek works at a market research firm.

The building once housed a printing press, so the 850-square-foot apartment is loft-like, with 12-foot beam ceilings. “They love the high ceilings and the uniqueness of the space,” Ms. Kuhlenkamp said. “And there are so many possibilities.”

The Michaleks are doing a total renovation on the condop, which is essentially a co-op with condominium rules, Ms. Kuhlenkamp said. They will put in an entirely new kitchen and bathroom, as well as brand-new floors. The living room will become two bedrooms, while the upstairs loft, which previously was the sleeping area, will be removed.

“Basically, they are creating a brand-new apartment.They are just using the bone,” Jamie Breitman of Bellmarc, who represented the buyers, said. “It also has the most amazing closet space you have ever seen.”

UPPER EAST SIDE

505 E. 79th St.

Two-Bedroom Co-op

Last listed price: $799,000

Selling price: $799,000

Time on market: 1 month

IDENTICAL MATCH

The buyer and seller of this apartment were a perfect match for each other, Karen Wigdor of Halstead, who co-represented the sellers and the buyers with her partner and husband, Fred Wigdor, said.

“What was so interesting was that the seller and the buyer were so similar, down to the little white dogs they had that are both named Scooby,” she said. Both are young married couples; the husbands are from the same town in Long Island and are in the record business, and the wives are pregnant. “This was all completely coincidental, though,” Ms. Wigdor said.

The sellers of this ninth-floor 1,000-square-foot apartment were moving to Long Island.Their second child was on the way, and they wanted to find a larger home in the suburbs, the broker said.

The buyers were living in the East 90s in a small one-bedroom and were having their first child, so they needed a bigger space as well. “The buyers loved the location, moving to the 70s. It’s a great a neighborhood,” Ms. Wigdor said. “They loved that it was a two-bedroom. They had much more space, but not the price of a regular two-bedroom.”

The apartment had been nicely renovated: There is a large, windowed kitchen with granite countertops, marble baths, built-in archways, and great closet space. “Even though it is a small apartment, it has a lot of charm,” Ms. Wigdor said.” It is a pretty little home.” There is a school right down the block, and the block itself is quite residential. “This was the perfect next step,” Ms. Wigdor said.

GREENWICH VILLAGE

137 W. 12th St.

Studio Co-op

Last listed price: $325,000

Selling price: $320,000

Time on market: 12 weeks

BACK HOME

The seller, a single man in his mid-40s, of the approximately 425-square-foot studio apartment at 137 West 12th St. had been living in the building when it was a rental and had then purchased the apartment when the building became a co-op. He is a scientist and had been working on and off in San Francisco over the past couple of years and finally sold his apartment because his job required him to be in San Francisco full-time.

Marjorie Dybec of Bellmarc, who represented the buyer, actually sold the apartment to another real estate agent of her firm. The buyer, a middle-aged woman, was looking for a primary residence. She had grown up in the Village and wanted to come back to the neighborhood. The apartment is also close to where she works. “She was living in Tudor City in a studio as well,” Ms. Dybec said. “She is also a writer – she writes novels (fiction).”

The second floor apartment is a straight-line studio in a pre-war building. It has a large kitchen, hardwood floors, and three windows facing east that have oblique views of the backyard. While the apartment is in overall fair condition, “the bathroom and kitchen need to be pretty majorly overhauled,” Ms. Dybec said. “It’s a really sweet apartment though with nice pre-war detail and the buyer has some nice renovation plans – the apartment will be really lovely when it’s done.” The buyer is planning to put in tumble Italian tile in the kitchen and bath and have rustic metal finishes.