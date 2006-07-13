Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPPER EAST SIDE

144 E. 84th St.

Three-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $1.33 million

Selling price: $1.30 million

Time on market: 11 weeks

RECORD BREAKING PRICE In an increasingly softer real estate market, Francine Merl and David Munro of Halstead, who represented the sellers, just sold this three-bedroom co-op for $1.3 million — breaking the record for this doorman building on East 84th Street. “The seller wanted to get a certain price for the apartment,” Ms.Merl said.

The buyer of the third floor co-op apartment is a married couple that has two young daughters.”They sold another apartment on the Upper East Side and moved into this one because they wanted something bigger and wanted to be in the school district,” Ms. Merl said. The husband owns restaurants on the Upper West Side, and the wife, who was raised in New York City, also works. “The school district has one of the best public schools — P.S. 6 — it was one of the reasons why they like the place,” Mr. Munro said.

The sellers were also a married couple who have a daughter in college and a son who is about 13 years old and just graduated from P.S.6.The sellers decided it was the right time to try living somewhere else, so they moved to upstate New York.

The approximately 1,400-squarefoot apartment was made into a three-bedroom from combining a onebedroom and a studio. “The apartment really flows beautifully,” Ms. Merl said. “It really has a great floor plan — an architect came in a designed it. It has a very roomy feeling to it. There is an office between the master bedroom and kids bedrooms, which is nice,” Mr. Munro said.

MURRAY HILL

155 E. 38th St.

One-bedroom condo

Asking price: $740,000

Selling price: $754,000

Time on market: 4 weeks

COINCIDENTAL SWAP A married couple, Marcia and Theodore Rothschild, who work in finance, moved out of their approximately 850-square-foot one-bedroom condo in Murray Hill so that they could enjoy some more space in Long Island. They had been living in the apartment for about six years.”They just needed more space because they had a child, and they wanted a suburban home,” Matthew Yee of Corcoran Real Estate Group, who represented the buyers and the sellers, said. “Marcia loves the city though. They will probably move back into the city later on down the line.”

The buyer of the apartment on the 17th floor of a postwar doorman building, Robert Cooke, is a young man who also works in finance. Mr. Cooke had actually been living out on Long Island. He wanted to be closer to the job and wanted to make a purchase — he had been renting on Long Island. The Murray Hill area was appealing because it is in close proximity to work. “He liked the space — it has a great layout — and the apartment is loaded with light and big windows. There is a wall of big windows,” Mr. Yee said. “It’s almost like a loft-like space. It is very open. It has one and half bathrooms.” The bathrooms are in really good condition, but Mr. Cooke will probably do some light work in the kitchen. The kitchen opens up into a wide, long living room.The living room and dining room/second bedroom all face east. “You get all that brilliant morning and afternoon sunlight,” Mr. Yee said. “The bedroom faces west so it is still sheltered from the morning light, so you get the best of both worlds.”

FINANCIAL DISTRICT

120 Greenwich St.

One-bedroom condo

Asking price: $568,000

Selling price: $568,000

Time on market: 15 weeks

AN OLD BRAND NEW The buyer of this brand-new one-bedroom apartment is a married couple,who are bankers and live in Salt Lake City, Utah. Peter Martin of Halstead, who represented the buyer, said the couple bought the apartment for their son who just graduated from the University of Chicago. The son, who did not get to see the apartment before it was purchased, is going to be working in the financial district, which is why his parents chose this place. “The street is located below the World Trade Center area and is two blocks from Wall Street — walking distance from his work,” Mr. Martin said. “It’s a really hip area and a part of town every young financial guy would like to be in.”

Mr. Martin said the approximately 500-square-foot apartment has “top of the line everything” and great views. “Downtown is open,” Mr. Martin said. “You are overlooking a park so the apartment has protected views.”

The building is actually an old building that is being redone. Mr. Martin said one of the reasons the parents liked the 10th floor apartment is because it has the charm of an older building with high ceilings, but the inside is completely new.